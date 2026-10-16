Man orders two kids’ meals at Culver’s for $15.10, then shows everything he received while comparing the deal to McDonald’s

Fast food prices have pushed plenty of adults to quietly order off the kids’ menu, and one Illinois man says Culver’s offers the best version of that trick. TikTok user @bluemoney438 showed what he got from two Culver’s kids’ meals for $15.10 in a short clip, according to BroBible.

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The 19-second video has racked up hundreds of thousands of views since it was posted. In it, Blue calls the order “the Culver’s hack” and tells viewers that once they try it, they will never go back to McDonald’s, Burger King, or White Castle. He then lists what came in the bag, from the drinks to the desserts.

According to Blue, the order included two drinks, two ice creams, and what he called “real-life burgers and fries” with everything on them. The video does not address whether the Culver’s location had any rules about who can order kids’ meals. Culver’s has not commented on the clip, though the chain’s website does not appear to list an age limit for the kids’ menu.

Culver’s fans are split between thanking Blue and begging him to keep it quiet

Culver’s kids’ meals come with an entree, a small fry, a drink, and a scoop of frozen custard. Customers can choose from options like a ButterBurger, a ButterBurger with cheese, grilled cheese, chicken tenders, buffalo tenders, or a corn dog. The meals also include a Scoopie Token, and collecting 10 of them can be traded in for a prize.

Many viewers treated the video as a leak of something they wanted to keep for themselves. “You done told our secret,” one commenter wrote, while another said people need to start gatekeeping deals like this so prices don’t go up. One user predicted that private equity would eventually find a way to make the meal cost $60 and taste like cardboard.

Some commenters added their own tips to the Culver’s hack. One suggested a shrimp dinner with the fries swapped for pretzel bites, paired with a kids’ meal, while another reminded viewers to save the coupon on the back of the bag. Several said the free kids’ meal reward from saved tokens was the real prize, as it stretches the deal even further.

Not everyone was sold on the value. One viewer said they would rather pay $15 for a full adult meal than eat a small fry and a tiny burger, and another said their kids’ meal at Burger King costs $3.99. However, a commenter who said they work at Culver’s called the meat fresh but a little pricey, while a former employee claimed it is cooked like anywhere else.

The debate over adults ordering kids’ food has come up before, as seen when Longhorn’s shrinking kids’ steak led some diners to blame budget-minded grown-ups. However, Culver’s fans seemed more worried about the deal disappearing than about who was eating it, with one simply writing, “Culver’s never disappoints.”

Others compared the hack to similar options at other chains, with one person claiming that Chipotle sells a kids’ meal for $5 that includes two tacos, a drink, and chips. Another said Dairy Queen offers something comparable, and one viewer who had never heard of Culver’s said they planned to take their kids there that weekend.

If the video keeps spreading, more adults could start testing the hack at their local Culver’s, which may be exactly what longtime fans in the comments were hoping to avoid.

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