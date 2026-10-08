A man who posts on TikTok as @kravhiit said this just happened to his wife. He said she got a text that she thought was from their bank. The message asked if she had just tried to buy over $900 worth of stuff at GameStop and told her to reply yes or no.

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He said she replied no. Within one minute, he said the phone rang. The person on the line identified themselves as the bank, named an account number, and had the correct last four digits. He said they told her they were calling from the “fraud department.”

On-screen text reads, “This just happened to my wife…” The video has gained 2.1 million views, 68,900 likes, and around 5,200 comments. His caption reads, “Scammers tried to pull a fast one! Bank fraud text message led to a fake call. Always hang up and call your bank directly to stay safe!”

She hung up and called the bank on a number she already had

He said his wife did not stay on the line. He said she told the caller she was going to call the bank herself and hung up. He added that she is “as smart as she is beautiful.”

A screenshot shown in the video reads, “Did you attempt to use your card at GameStop for $900.00 on 08/21/2026? Reply YES or NO. Text stop to opt-out Msg & Data Rates May Apply.” He said the text asked her to reply yes or no, and that her no came before the call.

He said that when she reached the bank, staff told her they had not tried to contact her. He said they also told her there was no such charge. He said the bank told her the number behind the text and the call was not an official telephone number.

He then spoke to viewers. He said that if they ever get a text that appears to be from their bank, or a phone call, they should hang up even if the caller has information. He said they should call back on the number on the back of the card or from the official website.

He closed the clip by saying, “Be safe. There’s lots of scammers out there.” He did not name the bank in the video. He also did not show the incoming call or play any audio from it. The advice to assume you’re being scammed applies beyond texts and calls, as one man who doesn’t fall for stuff like this nearly fell for a police scam.

In the comments, some viewers treated the text-and-call sequence as a familiar pattern. One wrote, “Oh come on banks don’t text you.” Another pushed people to check the account themselves and wrote, “OMG!!! Log onto your d–n accounts and check yourself if you see said charge!”

One commenter said the same approach had shown up outside a traditional bank. They wrote, “Happened to me with Crypto.com as well.” Another kept the advice short and wrote, “Always assume you are being scammed.”

One viewer said an in-app alert would have blocked the setup. They wrote, “My bank app alerts me whenever money leaves my account, so this scam wouldn’t work on me.” Another said answering a similar call had already cost them money. They wrote, “Same thing happened to me. I wished I’d never answered that phone call. I lost all my money and the bank didn’t pay me back.”

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