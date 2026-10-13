Manchester City won 3-0 at Anfield after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off, in their first game since being found guilty

Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield in their first match since the Premier League found the club guilty of more than 100 financial breaches. Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki scored, and City kept their three-point lead over Arsenal in the ongoing title race. The result came as the legal situation surrounding the club continues behind the scenes.

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As reported by Sportskeeda, the match turned after Ryan Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Doku, who had only just come on as a substitute. The numerical advantage allowed City to take control of the closing stages, and the win extended their perfect start under manager Enzo Maresca.

Gary Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, said winning at Anfield is an incredibly difficult task for any side. He said City did a brilliant job and dominated the final 20 minutes from the red card onwards. He added that the performance would normally deserve nothing but praise, but that the uncertainty over potential sanctions makes it hard to cover the sport.

Neville said the uncertainty weighs on the league

Neville said “we should be eulogising over them without a ‘but’ or any hesitation,” but that there is something in the back of his mind. He explained that it is hard to analyze the standings when the league table could change depending on how the case ends.

Neville said that if the guilty verdict is confirmed in January or February, City would not be in their current position. He added, “This is really bad for the Premier League,” and said it will continue for a few months. Discipline is also an issue elsewhere in football, where Cristiano Ronaldo faces a possible suspension after leaving Portugal’s training camp.

"This is really bad for the Premier League, and it's going to continue for a few months"



Gary Neville's immediate reaction to Man City's win over Liverpool at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/Enej2OQmeB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2026

Neville also asked to be taken off future City games until the case is resolved. He said the cloud over the club makes it nearly impossible to offer the kind of objective analysis he strives for in his work.

Maresca stayed focused after the final whistle. Asked whether the threat of sanctions had diminished the joy of winning at such a difficult venue, he expressed support for the club and belief in the team’s ability to navigate the challenges. He said, “I am so proud of everyone,” and praised the club’s unity during this period.

The match was attended by City officials including CEO Ferran Soriano and director of football Hugo Viana. City are scheduled to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola is expected to be present.

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