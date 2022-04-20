A new update has arrived for Minecraft with update 2.4.0 and we’ve got the full list of changes and fixes for today’s patch. In it, players are going to find that the Create New World experience has been updated, as well as the ability to create 64-bit seeds in game. Changes have also been made to the way damage and hunger are calculated and a number of new experimental features are being added to the game.

For the full list of the Minecraft patch today, read on for Update 2.4.0 patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock.

Minecraft Update 2.40 Patch Notes

The latest update for Minecraft has arrived with a number of improvements. The highlights of this latest update for Minecraft can be found below:

An updated Create New World experience will gradually be rolled out to players starting today

Worlds can now be created with 64-bit seeds

Many changes to improve damage and hunger calculations

New Experimental Features to try like the Deep Dark and Warden

Too many bug fixes and quality of life improvements to list

These are the official patch notes from the Minecraft Feedback site.

Changes:

Updated Create New World Experience

Create New World is being updated with improved navigation, more descriptions, and a new look and feel. It’ll be rolled out gradually across Android, iOS, Windows, and Xbox starting today.

We’re still working on some things, like support for other platforms, screen narration, the trial version of the game, and the Japanese language. We need some more time to work on these features in order to provide the best possible experience.

We would love to hear what you think! Share your feedback on the Feedback Site and put “Create New World” in the title so we can find it.

Realms World Storage

We are cleaning up expired Realms that have been collecting dust. Realms that have been canceled for more than 18 months will be deleted. Find out more at aka.ms/expired-realms-update

RenderDragon

The new Minecraft Bedrock rendering engine, RenderDragon, is now live on Android, iOS, Switch, and Windows 10 UWP x86 builds! Consolidating onto our new graphics engine will allow us to continue investing in future performance and stability improvements, as well as exciting new features for Minecraft!

This technical update shouldn’t impact gameplay or experience, but if you run into any new issues, please file feedback so the team can investigate

Vanilla Parity:

World Generation

Worlds can now be created with 64-bit seeds (-9223372036854775808 to 9223372036854775807). These seeds can be used between Bedrock Edition and Java Edition to produce the same world (MCPE-144994, MCPE-148168)

Non-numeric seed UI inputs now produce the same seeds as Java Edition

Acacia Trees now grow Leaves on every branch below Y = 0 (MCPE-151386)

Gameplay

Tweaked hunger depletion rate to better match Java Edition (MCPE-56031) Players can now properly lose hunger when sprinting or swimming Players lose significantly less hunger when jumping Exhaustion rates can now be tweaked in Behavior Packs

Players flying in Creative mode are no longer pushed by liquid current (MCPE-84592)

Mobs

Shulkers now have a chance to spawn another Shulker when hit by a Shulker projectile (MCPE-104826)

When a mob picks up an item, the item can now be seen slightly “pulled” towards the mob right as it picks it up. This matches the behavior of Java Edition

Drowned can no longer spawn where the block light level is above 0 (MCPE-150148)

Bees no longer become angry when Beehives are destroyed by Silk Touch (MCPE-83550)

Untamed Wolves can now be leashed (MCPE-82050)

Mobs can no longer spawn on Campfires (MCPE-152770)

The Ravager now targets and attacks the Wandering Trader (MCPE-44606)

Mobs spawned from a Dispenser are now persistent (MCPE-110521)

Blocks

Falling blocks once again have full-block hitbox

Changed block tick rates for Cactus, Chorus Flower, Crops, Grass, Pointed Dripstone, and Saplings to match Java Edition (MCPE-145612)

Cauldrons now only fill with water and lava by Dripstones that are below water and lava source blocks

TNT blocks now correctly move in a random X/Z direction once lit

Glow Lichen no longer generates hanging in the air inside Strongholds (MCPE-123448)

Glow Lichen now correctly checks for the face of the block they are attached to be a full block

Glow Lichen can now be attached to Leaves

Blocks such as Glow Lichen, Torches, and Redstone can no longer be placed on or attached to Brewing Stands

Blocks such as Glow Lichen, Torches, and Redstone can now be placed on or attached to Trapdoors, depending on their state

Azaleas and Lily Pads are now broken by flowing water (MCPE-152040)

Items

The player’s arm no longer twitches while charging a bow (MCPE-148486)

Nether Brick, Iron/Gold Nuggets, Red/Brown Mushroom Blocks, and Chorus Plant/Flower Blocks can no longer be used as fuel in Furnaces (MCPE-114216)

Water and Lava Buckets can now be used on waterlogged blocks, such as Light Blocks or Big Dripleaves (MCPE-148392)

Combat and Damage

Improved accuracy of damage calculations

Fixed some issues where damage invulnerability wasn’t being applied properly

The camera now shakes the same way it does in Java Edition when the player receives damage (MCPE-118510)

Fixed an issue where the Protection enchantments mitigated too much damage. This has been changed to match Java Edition (MCPE-113191)

Absorption Hearts no longer stay yellow while under the Wither effect (MCPE-131852)

Added armor toughness

Diamond Armor and Netherite Armor now have a toughness value of 2 and 3 respectively

Tweaked armor reduction calculation to account for toughness

Netherite Armor will now reduce more damage than Diamond Armor

Lowered the amount of knockback resistance granted by Netherite Armor (MCPE-109408)

Punching deals less damage now, to better match the Java Edition (MCPE-152713)

Damage is now calculated more accurately by properly calculating and storing partial damage for larger damage

Mobs across higher and lower difficulties had their damage adjusted slightly accordingly

Mobs with knockback resistance (e.g. Ravager or Zoglin) now receive less knockback when hit by an Iron Golem

Armor and protection reduction calculations have been made more accurate

Dragon’s Breath attack now properly deals damage (MCPE-94317)

Protection Enchantment now properly works on most damage types (MCPE-40651)

Landing on a Stalagmite is now properly considered fall damage (MCPE-151192)

Blaze Fireball will deal knockback on impact (MCPE-82421)

Blaze fireballs, Fang attack damage, and Shulker bullets now deal consistent damage across all difficulties

Small Magma Cubes do slightly more damage, from 2 to 3 on normal

Spiders deal slightly less damage, from 3 to 2 on normal (MCPE-94878)

Baby Zoglins deal slightly less damage, from 1 to 0.5 on normal

Baby Hoglins now attack players for 0.5 damage on normal (MCPE-152577)

Skeleton melee attack does slightly less damage, from 3 to 2 on normal

Wolves deal slightly more damage, from 3 to 4 on normal

Fixed an issue that was causing entities to not be protected from fire damage by the Fire Resistance effect

Fixed a desync issue that could sometimes cause health to regenerate only visually

Villagers

Updated Villager trade tables for Armorer, Cleric, Fisherman, Shepherd, Toolsmith, and Weaponsmith to match Java Edition Fishermen Boat trades now change wood type based on Villager biome type Clerics now offer Glowstone instead of Glowstone Dust Weaponsmith enchanted Iron Sword trade moved to Novice Armorer Diamond trade moved to Journeyman

Villagers no longer share Seeds and Beetroot Seeds

Cartographers now always unlock Woodland Explorer Map trade (MCPE-152725)

Fixed an error where Journeymen Clerics would offer Glowstone Dust instead of Glowstone Blocks (MCPE-57524)

Farmer Villagers can now use Bone Meal on crops and can turn excess Seeds into Bone Meal at their Composter (MCPE-74079)

Experimental Features:

Reminder: Remember to make regular backup copies of your favorite worlds before enabling experimental features!

Please keep in mind that these features are work in progress, still under in development, and subject to change. If you activate them, your world might crash, break, or not work with future updates. Experimental features cannot be turned off after world creation.

For more information, please see the article about enabling experimental features at aka.ms/MCExperimentalFeatures.

Deep Dark Biome

Dimly lit and eerie, the Deep Dark is sure to strike fear into the hearts of even the bravest players

Ancient Cities

Wander the halls of these long-abandoned structures in the Deep Dark depths to uncover relics long forgotten

Warden

The horror of the Deep Dark! A creature with no eyes, roughly resembling the Sculk that can be found throughout the Deep Dark, the Warden is an unstoppable force of nature that inhabits this biome

Sculk Blocks

A new variety of blocks that can be found in the Deep Dark

Darkness Effect

A new mob effect unique to the Warden and Sculk Shrieker, which will afflict players with the effect when nearby

Lowers the gamma down at an equivalent of “Moody” while having this effect

Allay

Allays will collect all the surrounding items that match the item they are holding

Allays will like a player who hands them an item and will bring the items they collect to their liked player

Boat with Chest

Function similarly to Minecart Chests, but in Boats instead, so you can take a journey on the water and carry your things with you

Goat Horn

Dropped when a Goat with at least one horn rams these blocks: Stone, Packed ice, Iron Ore, Copper Ore, Emerald Ore, or any kind of wood log from the Overworld

Axe Changes

Attacks with Axes towards a raised Shield will disable the Shield for 5 seconds

Spectator Mode

This update contains early functionality for Spectator Mode – a much-wanted feature we’re adding to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This will launch after the upcoming 1.19 update has shipped, but we’ll be testing it further in upcoming Betas and Previews. We recommend not relying on this in-development feature, which was not meant to be included in the release. We won’t be accepting bug reports related to Spectator Mode until our first iteration is released, as the feature is likely to change during development.

Known Issues:

Teleporting entities into unloaded chunks removes them from the world. This will be fixed in an upcoming update

Players are unable to invert the camera Y-axis when playing with touch controls. This will be fixed in an upcoming update

Fixes:

Performance / Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur during gameplay

Fixed a crash that could occur when uploading corrupted worlds to Realms

Fixed a crash that could occur upon leaving the Zooming menu in the Dressing Room

Fixed a crash that could occur when hovering over the search bar in the crafting menu when playing with a controller

Fixed a crash that could occur on Android devices when suspending or resuming the app

Fixed a crash that could occur when stopping a Bedrock Dedicated Server (BDS-16742)

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Mending enchantment would not always correctly consume XP Orbs to repair (MCPE-120119)

Players in Visitor Mode can no longer break Paintings and Minecarts (MCPE-132869)

Teleporting vertically beyond the visibility distance now loads terrain correctly (MCPE-150021)

Fixed a bug where the player could switch to gliding when riding in certain scenarios (MCPE-147904)

Crouch (sneak) state is now reset when player dies to avoid getting stuck in crouch state after respawning

The player’s position when rejoining a world will remain the same if they quit while in lava (MCPE-124219)

Players can now fly down through Ladders and other climbable blocks such as Vines in Creative mode without stopping (MCPE-82480)

Fixed a Furnace exploit where items could be duplicated if the output slot was selected (MCPE-152411)

Fire that existed before the Fire Tick game rule is enabled will continue to spread again (MCPE-140396)

Vertical field of view is no longer halved in horizontal split screen, making items such as Book & Quill easier to view when playing in split screen

Fixed tick range check excluding chunks that were actually in range

World Generation

Fixed duplicate End Crystals spawning on top of End Spikes (MCPE-147817)

Improved surrounding terrain for structures such as Villages during world generation (MCPE-145659)

Fixed underwater lava lakes not turned into Obsidian during world generation (MCPE-128022)

Mobs

Villagers no longer avoid Zombified Piglins (MCPE-94102)

Fixed an issue where Villagers did not hold the item they would trade when presented with Emeralds by the player (MCPE-150303)

Mobs are now able to path over Azalea blocks (MCPE-129373)

Mobs are now able to path over Dripleaf blocks and properly pathfind on top of them, when not fully tilted

Mobs are now able to path over Pointed Dripstone blocks and properly pathfind on top of them (MCPE-133270)

Mobs can now move properly on top of solid partial blocks, like Bells, Brewing Stands, and Enchanting Tables

Mobs can now jump from high enough solid partial blocks to full ones at a higher position

Mobs can now jump over fences if they are standing on an adjacent slab or on another block high enough

Mobs can now move through less than half-block tall Top Snow even when the ceiling, if any, is as tall as the mobs themselves (MCPE-148355)

Fixed a bug in the Glow Squid’s texture where the glow map in the alpha channel was incorrect, causing patches of non-glowing texture to be seen (MCPE-117507)

Fixed an issue where players could not access a Villager’s trades while holding a spawn egg (MCPE-76153)

Fixed an issue where Witches spawned during Village raids could despawn during the raid (MCPE-149883)

Cod, Salmon, Pufferfish, Tropical Fish, and Dolphins once again spawn in deep variants of ocean biomes (MCPE-150191)

Fixed Fangs from Evoker spells not being spawnable in blocks with no bounding boxes

Changed the spawning logic for Iron Golems and Cats to make it easier for them to spawn in roofed areas, like underground villages (MCPE-142292)

Fixed an issue where some large mobs in Marketplace maps could get stuck

Shulkers no longer like to occupy the same block as another Shulker (MCPE-43972)

Shulkers now prioritize attaching to neighboring block faces before trying to teleport away

Shulkers now stay attached to the current attached blockface if it is valid, instead of switching to upright position

Blocks

Fixed a lighting bug where light level 1 incorrectly dropped to 0 when placing blocks in light level 1 with multiple light sources (MCPE-151266)

TNT no longer disappears when ignited with the ‘TNT Explodes’ game rule disabled and the ‘Fire Spreads’ game rule enabled (MCPE-82485)

Gravity affected blocks now fall on Top Snow when placed above it instead of hovering over it (MCPE-151407)

Fixed an issue with resource drops occasionally remaining black after breaking and placing a block quickly in its place

Top Snow no longer clips with the block beneath when falling

Fixed an issue where interacting with the Bell while holding a chargeable item would not continuously ring it (MCPE-56968)

Fixed an issue where projectiles would ‘bounce’ off of Bells in strange ways (MCPE-47847)

Removed water from the extra-block when placing an Amethyst cluster (MCPE-148394)

Scaffolding can no longer be placed without support on y=0 (MCPE-150765)

Observers placed facing Double Chests no longer send out a Redstone pulse when reloading/re-entering a chunk

Save Structure Blocks now correctly detect Corner Structure Blocks at negative Y levels (MCPE-151511)

Breaking a layer of snow placed in the same block as a flower no longer destroys the flower (MCPE-151512)

Items

Custom armor can now be equipped with the “Use” button when different armor is already equipped (MCPE-125323)

Graphical

Fixed an issue that caused some emotes to have unintended rotations when near the end of their animation (MCPE-134328)

Fixed a case where ray tracing resources would be destroyed prematurely on level exit from an RTX-enabled world

Fixed the stage 3 carrot texture not showing up in-game, due to an incorrect filename (MCPE-152175)

Fixed a bug where the Shield blocking animation stopped playing smoothly after blocking once (MCPE-149838)

Fixed the crosshair disappearing when Outline Selection for blocks is disabled

Players that are on fire now render fire in front of the player on the inventory screen regardless of in-game camera perspective (MCPE-147777)

Fixed a highlight effect on Leather Armor appearing on paper dolls when using higher anti-aliasing (MCPE-75321)

User Interface

Added an option in Video Settings to toggle anti-aliasing on the Nintendo Switch (MCPE-123352)

Fixed the loading screen when suspending and resuming the game while playing split-screen on Nintendo Switch

Increased line spacing on the “Realms Plus subscription has expired” screen

Chat changes: Control + Backspace will now erase the whole word before the caret Control + Delete will now erase the whole word after the caret Control + Left Arrow will now move the caret to the beginning of the word before the caret Control + Right Arrow will now move the caret to the beginning of the next word after the caret

When first opening the inventory screen in Pocket UI, we now default to the “Craftable” tab on the left-hand side, and the crafting grid on the right-hand side

Removed the question mark button on the Pocket UI inventory screen

Accessing the recipe book from the Inventory screen now only shows items that can be crafted from that screen’s 2×2 crafting grid

Players can now use auto-move to equip or unequip armor in Crafting Table’s menu while in Pocket UI (MCPE-148970)

Updated generic controller face button icons on mobile devices

Fixed a bug where the label above the inventory screen crafting grid in Pocket UI would get truncated in some languages

Fixed an issue in Pocket UI where items could be dropped unintentionally in blocks with custom UIs, and resized those screens to allow for dropping items on the sides instead

Improved contrast on multiple UI elements

Fixed an issue with the screen reader looping on the Play screen when you had a Realms invite

Download popup no longer flickers when closed

Added warning popup on Marketplace pages when attempting to equip skin pack skin while character creator item is equipped

Fixed issue where info and buttons did not appear for downloaded skin packs (MCPE-152216)

Technical Updates:

Updated Add-On Template Packs

Updated Add-On templates for 1.18.30 with new resources, behaviors, and documentation, are available to download at aka.ms/MCAddonPacks

RenderDragon

With the release of RenderDragon for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Win10 UWP x86, HAL will no longer be available on these platforms. We know the community has found ways to build shaders on top of HAL and with this change, these shaders will no longer function. We understand that this is a valuable feature for players and the creator community, and we are working on how we may be able to deliver this sort of creative capability to players and creators in an officially supported way. While we have nothing to share right now, look out for more details in the future.

Additional Modding Capabilities Experiment/JavaScript APIs

Important! In this release, we are removing the Additional Modding Capabilities experiment. This experiment contained experimental JavaScript APIs launched in 2018 – and with this removal, JavaScript within worlds associated with this API will no longer function. GameTest Framework – a separate JavaScript API – should not be impacted, nor should behavior pack/resource pack type add-ons more broadly.

In this release, we are removing the Additional Modding Capabilities experiment. This experiment contained experimental JavaScript APIs launched in 2018 – and with this removal, JavaScript within worlds associated with this API will no longer function. GameTest Framework – a separate JavaScript API – should not be impacted, nor should behavior pack/resource pack type add-ons more broadly. You can read more about this via this article.

Changes

A world with “StorageVersion” 8 or lower will be increased to 9 and have its “RandomSeed” upgraded from using only the lower 32 bits of a 64-bit number to using the full 64-bit range while still representing the same number. This is only relevant for negative 32-bit seeds, which need a sign bit extension

The world loading screen now shows progress when loading ticking areas marked for preload

Experimental: Volume definitions are now stored and read from Behavior Packs instead of being part of the level directory

Experimental: Added an optional “mob_amount” parameter to the Damage Event Response that specifies a unique damage amount when used by mobs

Due to engine limitations, “minecraft:geometry” data used for blocks with the Holiday Creator Features experimental toggle are now restricted to only allow geometry in the [0,0,0] to [15,15,15] space. Any blocks loaded from Behavior Packs that exceed this limit will render as the info_update block and show a content error in the log

The Interact component now has two new fields, GiveItem and TakeItem, specifying if it is possible to give/take items from an entities main hand slot. Taking the item also drops the inventory of the mob

Removed preventsjumpingcomponent from data-driven blocks

Removed BlockImmovable, BlockBreakOnPush, and BlockOnlyPistonPush components from data-driven blocks

Limited the number of elements in the crafting_tagsfield of CraftingTableComponent to 64

Fixes

Biome-specific fog settings can once again be defined

Fixed actor definition identifiers not being recognized if the item or block name contains “.”

Mobs that are riding a boat, for example, can no longer use JumpToBlockGoal (MCPE-150750)

Custom mobs with a format version lower than 1.18.20 and using the minecraft:behavior.knockback_roarcomponent will parse like before if it contains an extra field that the engine didn’t expect

Fixed an issue in the Knockback goal where the incorrect owner was being passed into the filter evaluate function

Weapon events are now correctly applied when the weapons are used by mobs (MCPE-118692)

JumpToBlock behavior is now correctly affected by JumpBoost mob effect (MCPE-137432)

Fixed a case where experimental BlockCollisionComponents did not allow partial specification

Rotation when riding a mob that has a locked rotation will no longer unexpectedly snap to one side when that mob is rotating

Commands

Fixed an issue that would cause commands to affect players in all dimensions (MCPE-152218)

Added the “hasitem” filter for target selector of entities. This allows the player to target entities based on the items that have in their inventory or are wearing

Added ‘/tickingarea’ command preload overload

The ‘/tickingarea’ command no longer modifies areas from entities with the tick_world component

Entities must now be loaded for an area to be considered fully loaded and ticking

Added a new ‘/volumearea ‘ command to create, remove, and list volumes in the world

Using ‘/playanimation’ command now properly plays animations on the paper doll and inventory character (MCPE-137353)

Correct error output is now displayed when attempting to use the ‘/loot’ spawn command when passing in the position of an unloaded area and there is 0 loot to drop

Added ‘/loot ‘ command insert loot and insert kill overload

AI Goals

Exposed new data parameter “calculate_new_path_radius” for GoHomeGoal. This is for specifying a distance in blocks that the mob is considered close enough to the end of the current path. A new path will then be calculated to continue toward home

Added Knockback Height Cap value to KnockbackRoarGoal

WebSocket

JSON format for events sent from websocket server and Code Builder APIs updated to hierarchical JSON format instead of flat format

Less useful properties removed with block and item IDs moved to newer name-based format instead of numerical format

Agent-based commands in websockets moved to new “action:agent” format, and all commands are now queued and include unique ids to correlate responses

Any future breaking changes to websocket and Code Builder APIs will now result in the “protocolVersion” being incremented

Molang

Molang expressions inside animation scripts for actor resource definition (pre_animation and initialize) that contain capital letters are properly evaluated now with format_version 1.18.20 or higher

Clarified documentation for query.is_item_name_any that the slot index is required when there is more than one slot, i.e. the hotbar

Fixed Logical AND to evaluate before Logical OR, and for comparison operators to evaluate before equality operators This is a Molang Versioned Change that only takes effect for Molang expressions in packs that use a min_engine_version of 1.18.20 or higher For example, A && B || Cnow evaluates as (A && B) || C and A < B == C > D now evaluates as (A < B) == (C > D)



GameTest Framework (Experimental)

New Module! We added a mojang-minecraft-ui module with API structures for creating simple dialog boxes:

Added ActionFormData/ModalFormData/MessageFormData types in the mojang-minecraft-ui namespace. Documentation is available on the Minecraft Creator documentation site.

Removed ‘Minecraft’ and ‘GameTest’ imports; please use ‘mojang-minecraft’ and ‘mojang-gametest’

mojang-minecraft module updates:

World Changed return type of function getPlayersto PlayerIterator Added function playSound(soundName: String, soundOptions: SoundOptions): void– plays a sound specified by the sound name, at a location, pitch, or volume as optionally specified in the SoundOptions argument Added queueMusic(trackName : string, musicOptions : MusicOptions) Added playMusic(trackName : string, musicOptions : MusicOptions) Added stopMusic() Added MusicOptions JS class with volume, fadeSeconds and loop properties

Dimension Added idproperty Added MinecraftDimensionTypeswith constants for built-in dimension IDs Added spawnItemto spawn an ItemStack in the dimension

Player Added function playSound(soundID : String, soundOptions : SoundOptions) – Plays a sound for a player, cannot be heard by entities other than that specific player

Events Updated property directionto blockFace in world.events.beforeItemUseOn and world.events.itemUseOn Added event beforeDataDrivenEntityTriggerEvent – Fires before the data driven trigger is applied Added event dataDrivenEntityTriggerEvent – Fires after the data driven trigger is applied Added event entityHit(entityHitEvent: EntityHitEvent, options?: EntityEventOptions) – Fires when an entity or block is hit by another entity Added event entityHurt(entityHurtEvent: EntityHurtEvent, options?: EntityEventOptions)– Fires when an entity takes damage Added event leverActivate – fires when a lever is toggled BlockExplodeEvent – Removed property destroyedBlockPermutation

DefinitionModifier – Added read only property componentGroupsToAdd: string[] – List of component groups that will be added as part of this modifier read only property componentGroupsToRemove: string[] – List of component groups that will be removed as part of this modifier property triggers: Trigger[] – List of triggers that will fire as part of this modifier

Trigger – Added property eventName: string – Event name of the trigger

DataDrivenEntityTriggerEvent – Added read only property entity: Entity – Entity that the event triggered on read only property id: string – name of the event

BeforeDataDrivenEntityTriggerEvent – Added read only property entity: Entity – Entity that the event triggered on read only property id: string – name of the event property modifiers: DefinitionModifier[] – List of modifiers that will be applied when the event triggers property cancel: bool – If true, the event will not be triggered

EntityDataDrivenTriggerEventOptions – Added and inherited from EntityEventOptions property eventTypes: string[] – If specified, will restrict to events with the specified name (i.e., minecraft:ageable_grow_up)

EntityType Added read-only property id: string– The identifier for the entity type

EntityTypes Added function get(identifier: string): EntityType– Returns the corresponding EntityType for the given identifier Added function getAll(): EntityTypeIterator– Returns an iterator containing all registered entity types

MinecraftEntityTypes Provides EntityType constants for each standard Minecraft entity type

EnchantmentType – Added Read-only property id: string – The name of the enchantment type Read-only property maxLevel: int – The maximum level this type of enchantment can have

EnchantentInstance – Added Constructor EnchantmentInstance(type: EnchantmentType, level : int) Read-only property type: EnchantmentType – The enchantment type of this instance Property level: int – The level of this enchantment instance

EnchantmentSlot – Added Represents the item slot or type that an enchantment can be applied to

EnchantmentList – Added Represents a collection of enchantments that can be applied to an item Constructor EnchantmentList(slot : EnchantSlot) Read-only property slot: EnchantSlot – The item slot/type that this collection is applied to Read-only property allEnchantments: EnchantmentInstance[] – All enchantments as part of this enchantment collection Method canAddEnchantment(instance : EnchantmentInstance): bool – Returns whether or not the provided EnchantmentInstance can be added to this collection Method addEnchantment(instance : EnchantmentInstance): bool – Attempts to add the enchantment to this collection. Returns true if successful Method removeEnchantment(type : EnchantmentType)– Removes an EnchantmentInstance with type type from this collection if present Method hasEnchantment(type : EnchantmentType): int – If this collection has an EnchantmentInstance with type type, returns the level of the enchantment. Returns 0 if not present

ItemStack Added function setLore(loreList: string[]): void– Sets the lore text for the item Added function getLore(): string[]– Gets the lore text for the item Added nameTagproperty

ItemEnchantmentComponent – Added Property enchantments: EnchantmentList – Gets a copy of the current set of enchantments on this ItemStack. Or allows the user to set the EnchantmentList for the ItemStack Method removeAllEnchantments– Removes any enchantments that might be present on this ItemStack

Vector – Added numerous new helper functions Added function length(): number– Returns the length of this vector Added function normalized(): Vector– Returns this as a normalized vector Added static function distance(a:Vector, b:Vector): number– Returns distance between two vectors Added static function lerp(a:Vector, b:Vector, t: number): Vector– Returns the linear interpolation between a and b using t as the control Added static function slerp(a:Vector, b:Vector, s: number): Vector– Returns the spherical linear interpolation between a and b using s as the control Added static function cross(a:Vector, b:Vector): Vector– Returns the cross product of these two vectors Added static function add(a:Vector, b:Vector): Vector– Returns the addition of these vectors Added static function subtract(a:Vector, b:Vector): Vector– Returns the subtraction of these vectors Added static function multiply(a:Vector, b:Vector): Vector– Returns the component-wise product of these vectors Added static function divide(a:Vector, b:Vector): Vector– Returns the component-wise division of these vectors Added static function multiply(a:Vector, b:number): Vector– Returns the product of this vector and a scalar Added static function divide(a:Vector, b:number): Vector– Returns the division of this vector and a scalar Added static function min(a:Vector, b:Vector): Vector– Returns a vector that is made from the smallest components of two vectors. Added static function max(a:Vector, b:Vector): Vector– Returns a vector that is made from the largest components of two vectors

EntityItemComponent Added component EntityItemComponentthat can be used to obtain an ItemStack from an item entity – e.g., getComponent(“item”).itemStack

BlockInventoryComponent Fixed accessing items in a double chest crashing/being inconsistent

Exposed the following components for Entities: minecraft:can_climb minecraft:can_fly minecraft:can_power_jump minecraft:fire_immune minecraft:floats_in_liquid minecraft:is_dyable minecraft:is_baby minecraft:is_charged minecraft:is_chested minecraft:is_hidden_when_invisible minecraft:is_ignited minecraft:is_illager_captain minecraft:is_saddled minecraft:is_shaking minecraft:is_sheared minecraft:is_stackable minecraft:is_stunned minecraft:is_tamed minecraft:wants_jockey minecraft:variant minecraft:skin_id minecraft:mark_variant minecraft:friction_modifier minecraft:ground_offset minecraft:scale minecraft:push_through



mojang-gametest module:

Removed radiusargument from command /gametest clearall

Modified the behavior of function attack()to make the simulated player swing even when no target is found

Minecraft is currently available on a variety of home consoles, pc, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on April 20th, 2022