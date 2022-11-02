Modern Warfare 2 Smashed its Opening Weekend Record for the First Time in 11 Years

Despite players’ complaints, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems to be performing well. The sequel to Modern Warfare (2019) has been on many players’ minds, and according to a well-known source, sales-wise, the game has been a success so far.

On November 1, the official CharlieIntel Twitter profile released a statement regarding the official sales numbers of Modern Warfare 2, and many players were surprised about the impressive accomplishment. According to the tweet, Modern Warfare 2 is the fastest-selling Call of Duty title to date and surpassed $800 million in its opening weekend. Beating Modern Warfare 3, a game that held the record when it was released in 2011.

The Twitter thread expanded upon the discovery, linking to an official statement from Activision commenting on the game’s success. According to the statement, Activision’s CEO, Bobby Kotick, thanked the developing team and all the artists that helped in the game’s development. In addition to the Call of Duty community that finds joy and amusement in the game.

Many players have complained about the game since its release, but this has not stopped players from enjoying the title. Modern Warfare 2 players have experienced many issues regarding the game’s stability, and some are not happy with the game’s current state.

Players are complaining about core mechanics like movement, missing features, and even missing content. The good thing is that the game launched recently, so the developers may already be working on fixing all these issues.

Many old fans of the franchise were sharing their beliefs about the future of the franchise, stating that Call of Duty is dead, but now with this discovery, this could not be more distant from the truth.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022