My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge Revealed With Release Date

As a nice and welcome surprise, My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge was announced today alongside an August 5th release date. Developed by DeadToast Entertainment and published by Devolver Digital, the original game, My Friend Pedro, found a lot of hype at its announcement and its bullet ballet gameplay netted it very positive reviews after launch. MFP: Ripe for Revenge will deliver a new story within that universe and is looking to bring some new tricks as well. The announcement trailer shows a lot of big changes on the way which if you didn’t catch them all, we have a short synopsis just for you.

New Look, Just As Deadly

According to the publisher, this time around some baddies kidnapped Pedro’s banana wife and banana kids and left him for dead. Naturally, Pedro and the protagonist can’t let that stand and go on a classic quest for revenge that will be sure to involve some gnarly splits and a whole of bullets. The trailer shows a few different types of gameplay as the protag acrobats their way through hordes of enemies using bullet time to perform stylish kills. One segment that appeared particularly new was a motorbike chase where you’ll have to avoid falling debris and shoot up trucks while going as fast as you can. Thankfully, Ripe for Revenge’s gameplay reveal looks very similar to its predecessor which is a good thing.

One thing fans noticed immediately was the protagonist’s new look. The protagonist is now sporting a larger-than-life head with two huge white eyes. This is no doubt part of the change in the platform they are releasing on this time around. My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge will be free to play and is currently planned for release on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Play. The new stylized look was probably done to ensure more players could keep track of the hero as they do crazy things on smaller-scale screens. Of course, knowing Devolver Digital’s history, it could just be that they wanted to.

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge will release on Apple and Android mobile devices on August 5th, 2021. You can pre-register here: http://revenge.myfriendpedro.com/