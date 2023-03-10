New Genshin Impact 3.6 Leak Reveals Three Highly Anticipated Reruns

Image: HoYoverse

As Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 continues to go on at full speed, a new leak regarding its upcoming version 3.6 surfaced, revealing that the game’s upcoming update may feature a total of three highly anticipated reruns.

According to the leak by known leaker Tao, there’s a high chance that the game’s upcoming update will feature reruns for Nahida, Nilou, and Ganyu, with the latter being set to star together with Baizhu in its first wave of character-focused banners. The leaker did not reveal in which wave of banners the game’s upcoming Dendro 4-star Kaveh will be featured.

Okay my confidence has increased



3.6ガチャ：

白朮+甘雨

ニィロウ+ナヒーダ



3.6 banners:

Baizhu + Ganyu

Nilou + Nahida



※カーヴェは不明, Kaveh is order unknown https://t.co/Q897OXaQrq pic.twitter.com/JNzir0o7oN — HL (@77__oat) March 9, 2023

If the leaks by Tao are indeed right, this will be the first time Nahida and Nilou will star on banners after their debut on versions 3.1 and 3.2 respectively. This will be Ganyu’s third rerun since her debut of the game’s version 1.2.

Less than an hour after Tao revealed their leak, the team behind the Save Your Primos account made a statement revealing that in their view there are currently no reliable indicators that the Ganyu and Nilou reruns will happen. Although they pointed out that given the fact that the version will feature the debut of her first Story Quest, a Nahida rerun is indeed highly probable.

There are no reliable leaks regarding 3.6 rerun banners, right now.



Nahida has an extremely high probability due to a new Story Quest + Dendro World Boss. Everything else is speculative.



Please exercise caution lest we have another "Eula/Albedo 3.5" situation.



– IT — SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ (read-only mode) (@SpendYourPrimos) March 9, 2023

When Will Genshin impact’s Version 3.6 be Released?

Taking into account the runtime for the current version, as well as that of the game’s previous ones, Genshin impact’s Version 3.6 will very likely be released in the second half of April 2023.

Apart from the playable debut of both 5-star Dendro Catalyst Baizhu and 4-star Dendro Claymore Kaveh, the game’s upcoming version is set to feature a new Sumeru main event, starring Cyno, Kaveh, Layla, Faruzan, and the Wanderer.

- This article was updated on March 9th, 2023