New Pokémon Presents Announced, To Feature News on Legends Arceus, and More

Today, Nintendo revealed on the official Twitter profile of the Pokémon Series, that a New Pokémon Presents stream will take place on

August 18, 2021.

But that’s not all, since they also confirmed that the online event will feature news on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl,

and Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Attention, Trainers! Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The games will be remakes of the acclaimed Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl games, where players will return to a Sinnoh, now featuring updated graphics and more.

Pokémon: Legends Arceus on the other hand, promises to revitalize the beloved franchise by mixing its classic playstyle with new exploration elements. In the game, which will take place on Sinnoh, years before the Diamond and Pearl games, players will be able to create the region’s first Pokédex as they explore the mysteries of both the region and that of the misterious Pokémon known as Arceus.

The game is set to be released in early 2022.

