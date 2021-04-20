Overwatch Archives 2021: How to Get Camouflage Mercy

The Overwatch Archives 2021 event is still ongoing, and support players will be pleased to know that this week’s skin is the Camouflage Mercy skin. Unlike previous events, this skin isn’t unlocked by winning games, it uses a new star system.

Following in the footsteps of the previous skin, Subaquatic Zenyatta, in order to unlock the Camouflage Mercy skin, you’ll have to take part in the Archives co-op missions. Here’s how to get the Camouflage Mercy skin during the Overwatch Archives 2021 event.

How to Get Camouflage Mercy Skin in Overwatch Archives 2021

The Camouflage Mercy skin can only be acquired during this week of the event (April 20 to April 27.) This is the third and final week, so this is your last chance to get hold of an Epic skin during the event.

To unlock the Camouflage Mercy skin, you’ll need to collect 30 stars. These are earned by competing in the Archives co-op missions, with different amounts of stars handed out depending on your team’s performance during the mission. You can find out more about how to earn stars here.

Collecting 10 stars will earn you a player icon based on the Camouflage Mercy skin, and 20 stars will earn you a spray.

The Overwatch Archives 2021 event ends on April 27.

Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.