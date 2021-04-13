Overwatch Archives 2021: How to Get Subaquatic Zenyatta Skin

A new batch of skins has been released alongside the Overwatch Archives 2021 event, and this week’s Epic skin is the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin. Unlike previous events, this skin isn’t unlocked by winning games, it uses a new star system.

To unlock the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin, you’ll need to participate in the Archives co-op missions. Here’s how to get the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin during the Overwatch Archives 2021 event.

How to Get Subaquatic Zenyatta Skin in Overwatch Archives 2021

The Subaquatic Zenyatta skin can only be acquired during this week of the event (April 13 to April 20.) This is the second of three weeks, so there will be one more skin to unlock after this one.

To unlock the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin, you’ll need to collect 30 stars. These are earned by competing in the Archives co-op missions, with varying amounts of stars handed out depending on your team’s performance. You can find out more about how to earn stars here.

Collecting 10 stars will earn you a player icon based on the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin, and 20 stars will earn you a spray.

The Overwatch Archives 2021 event ends on April 27.

Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.