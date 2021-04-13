Game Guides

Overwatch Archives 2021: How to Get Subaquatic Zenyatta Skin

Experience tranquility with this new Zenyatta skin

April 13th, 2021 by Ben Turnbull

0x0250000000004BD6_1280x720-1

A new batch of skins has been released alongside the Overwatch Archives 2021 event, and this week’s Epic skin is the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin. Unlike previous events, this skin isn’t unlocked by winning games, it uses a new star system.

To unlock the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin, you’ll need to participate in the Archives co-op missions. Here’s how to get the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin during the Overwatch Archives 2021 event.

How to Get Subaquatic Zenyatta Skin in Overwatch Archives 2021

The Subaquatic Zenyatta skin can only be acquired during this week of the event (April 13 to April 20.) This is the second of three weeks, so there will be one more skin to unlock after this one.

To unlock the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin, you’ll need to collect 30 stars. These are earned by competing in the Archives co-op missions, with varying amounts of stars handed out depending on your team’s performance. You can find out more about how to earn stars here.

Collecting 10 stars will earn you a player icon based on the Subaquatic Zenyatta skin, and 20 stars will earn you a spray.

The Overwatch Archives 2021 event ends on April 27.

Overwatch is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Roblox Promo Codes List (April 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (April 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
The Best Call of Duty: Warzone Operator Skins
Attack of the Fanboy