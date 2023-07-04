Password Game Rule 14 Country Name: How to Find Out Where You Are

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Password Game is a challenging puzzle game that forces players to solve increasingly complex puzzles by creating a password that would make even the best password generator jealous. Rule 14, which asks you to identify a country with nothing but a single picture, is one of the trickiest criteria that your password must meet. Fortunately for every puzzle-smith out there, we’ve figured out a surefire way to solve The Password Game’s fourteenth test that doesn’t involve combing through a library of travel brochures.

How to Solve Rule 14 in The Password Game

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you make it to Rule #14 in The Password Game, the image of a random location will appear, accompanied by the ominous question, “Your password must include the name of this country.” Once you’ve swallowed the urge to punch a hole through whatever device you are playing The Password Game on, you can start figuring out where the photo was taken.

If you are passionate about geography (or a big fan of GeogGuesser or Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego), then Rule 14 may be one of the more straightforward puzzles in The Password Game. While the odds aren’t in your favor, the photograph may have an identifiable landmark that gives away what country it’s in, like a famous building, an iconic piece of art, or a natural wonder.

If your picture doesn’t have a famous landmark, try looking for less-conspicuous details that could give you an idea of where it was taken. Try seeing if any street or shop signs are written in a language you can identify or if any buildings in the picture have distinct architecture. While this probably won’t help you identify the exact country the photo was taken in, it could be enough to narrow your search to a specific region.

When I played the Password Game, I got a picture of a snow-covered mountain. After consulting Google, I narrowed my search to areas with mountains tall enough to have snowcaps. Once I knew which countries had distinctive mountain ranges, I plugged in one country after another until I arrived at my answer: Nepal. Unlike some of The Password Game’s other rules, Rule 14 has no time limit, so you can take as much time as you need to study your photo and find the answer!

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023