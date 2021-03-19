Payday 3 Reaches Publishing Agreement, Will Release in 2023

With Payday 2 being quite far into its lifecycle, it’s amazing to see it still hold a significant following. This is in no small part thanks to the steady stream of DLC releases as of late. Despite its success, the team has been searching for funding for the next title in the acclaimed co-op heisting series, specifically through the avenue of the publisher. I’m happy to tell you that agreement has officially been reached. Payday 3 will officially be co-published by both Starbreeze and Koch Media, with a planned release in 2023.

Tobias Sjögren, Acting CEO of Starbreeze, had this to say regarding the publishing agreement:

We are excited to announce this exclusive long-term PAYDAY 3 co-publishing deal with Koch Media who shares our passion for the PAYDAY franchise and the “Games as a service” model. In addition to securing the continued development, this deal secures global publishing of PAYDAY 3 as well as the marketing efforts through the entire game life cycle. We now have a strong foundation for a successful launch of PAYDAY 3”

The official Payday 3 account went on to detail some important information regarding the sequel, most of which we were aware of., In case you need a refresher though, the game is now in full development with it planned to be in Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. It will also be coming to both PC and consoles, similar to how Payday 2 and its Crimewave Edition were. You can also expect additional content to be released beyond its launch in 2023, so there will be no shortage of Payday content anytime soon.

As a final note, Klemens Kundratitz, CEO of Koch Media Group, had this to say:

We are delighted to welcome Starbreeze as a new partner for our global publishing business. PAYDAY 3 is shaping up to be an incredible game. Based on what we’ve seen already, PAYDAY 3 is going to take the franchise to new heights and will delight PAYDAY fans as well as new audiences alike with innovative multiplayer gameplay”

Are you excited to see Payday 3 become a reality? Do you still play the second title in the series? Let us know in the comments below.