Workers at Foundation Future Industries have gone unpaid since the San Francisco startup missed its October 30 payroll, CNBC reports. The company builds humanoid robots intended for military tasks and counts Eric Trump among its backers and advisors. Some staff members are particularly frustrated by a large loan the chief executive took from the firm the year before.

Public records indicate that an LLC with Sankaet Pathak listed as its sole principal purchased a Sausalito, California, property for $4.6 million in October 2025. The home offers expansive views across San Francisco Bay. Pathak, who co-founded Foundation, is also the company’s only board member and holds the majority of its shares.

The startup is currently seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in new investment at a $3 billion valuation. Prospective investors have expressed concern about the single-board-member structure, according to people familiar with the discussions. Foundation briefly lacked funds for wages in August as well, but employees received payment within about two days after an existing investor supplied a bridge loan.

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Pathak has described Foundation as nearing the release of a next-generation, weapons-capable robot. In an April television interview, he said, “What we’re about to unveil in the next couple of months [is] going to be the strongest humanoid robot that exists anywhere in the world, including China.” He has also spoken about potential deployments for robots in Ukraine or along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A humanoid robot start-up backed by Eric Trump claims to have a $24 million Pentagon contract. But it can't make payroll. Great reporting by @CNBC … pic.twitter.com/7u1E156PaU — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) November 16, 2026

Widely circulated reports have stated that Foundation holds $24 million in Pentagon contracts. Those contracts originated with Boardwalk Robotics, a Florida company Foundation acquired in late 2024, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

Boardwalk already possessed government research contracts at the time of the purchase. Foundation based its first robot, the Phantom MK-1, on Boardwalk’s earlier model known as Alex. Performance targets tied to the acquisition have not been met, according to a separate person familiar with the agreement. Another company tied to Trump’s sons has also asked the Pentagon for $400 million more.

Eric Trump became an investor and chief strategy advisor this year. During the April broadcast he stated, “We have to win robotics in the United States of America,” and described the robots as able to “fist bump you, they high five you, they follow your commands.” The size of his stake has not been disclosed.

A spokesperson later told the Financial Times that Eric Trump had “no involvement in Foundation’s management, operations, strategic decisions or commercial activities, including the solicitation, negotiation, procurement or execution of any government contracts.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren raised questions about the connection after the April announcement. On April 23, she posted, “Eric Trump went on FOX to brag about winning ANOTHER multimillion-dollar contract from the Trump administration. This looks like corruption in plain sight.”

Pathak previously founded the fintech company Synapse, which collapsed in 2024, leaving more than 100,000 customers unable to access a combined $265 million in deposits. A bankruptcy trustee estimated that as much as $96 million in customer funds went missing.

Pathak withdrew $320,000 in loans from Synapse while it headed toward bankruptcy, according to journalist Jason Mikula. The Wall Street Journal reported last year that federal prosecutors had convened a grand jury to examine possible criminal misconduct at the firm. The article did not identify Pathak by name.

Foundation was established in April 2024 by Pathak, Tribe Capital CEO Arjun Sethi, and Mike LeBlanc. The company later recruited robotics engineers and artificial-intelligence specialists from firms such as Tesla and Zoox. Pathak recently informed employees in a memo that he was working to obtain funds to cover the outstanding wages.

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