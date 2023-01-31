Respawn Delaying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the Right Move

Respawn has announced that they are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile and pushing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s release date back six weeks. While it is never good news to hear that a game is getting delayed, it is usually for a good reason. Especially with trends in games recently, Respawn pushing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor back is the right move.

When is the New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date?

In a tweet from Respawn, they have made it known that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28, 2023. Its original release date was March 17, 2023, so this delay is only six weeks in total.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

The announcement of the new release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes with news that the game is completely finished but the team needs more time to iron out performance bugs, stability, and player experience. The goal of the added time is for the team at Respawn to hit their level of quality with the game.

With these reasons in mind, it is absolutely a good thing and the right move for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to delay the game. After the gaming world experienced day-one flops like No Man’s Sky, Cyberpunk 2077, and Battlefield 2042, we have grown to appreciate game delays when they are for the right reasons.

The community that is patiently awaiting the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is more than fine with this delay, saying things like “take your time” and “better delayed than buggy.” From fans with the Star Wars Jedi: Collector’s Edition to those who have still yet to pre-order the new game, we are all collectively bummed by the news, but that feeling is immediately replaced with gratitude for a team that is dedicated to making the game excellent.

The ultimate test for Respawn will happen when gamers get to get their hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on release day. Because it is common, but not accepted, to experience bugs and errors when a game is released, it will be interesting to see how much Respawn can accomplish with the extra six weeks. We don’t expect perfection, but we are very hopeful for a new adventure where the only bugs that exist are the ones you slice in half with a lightsaber.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and PC on April 28, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023