RTS Title Iron Harvest is Free to Play This Weekend

It’s no secret that the real-time strategy genre has long lived in the shadows. The genre saw its peak with the release of StarCraft II but has seen a decline in popularity due to both its barrier for entry and lack of groundbreaking titles in the genre. There’s been a few outliers here and there with more on the horizon, but it’s a difficult reality to deny. Thankfully, for those who still enjoy watching armies battle for supremacy, those few titles have proven to satiate our appetites. One of those games is Iron Harvest, coming straight from KING Art and Deep Silver. The title has seen massive success thanks to its willingness to listen to its community and a steady stream of content. If you haven’t dabbled in it though, now would be a great opportunity.

Iron Harvest is currently available for free on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG! Anyone who doesn’t already own the title can play it for free until May 3 at 19:00 CEST. You can even pick the game up at half off, letting you continue the action well beyond the weekend offering. This free offer lets you get a taste of both the intense multiplayer modes, along with the engaging and satisfying campaign.

That isn’t all though. If you’re already a big fan of the base game, you’ll be happy to know that the first major DLC for the game, Iron Harvest: Operation Eagle is now available! The DLC is available for $19.99 and brings with it a massive new faction known as Usonia. This new faction (featuring over 20 units) can be taken on a brand single-player/co-op campaign along with multiplayer of course. You can even pick it up as a standalone if for whatever reason you’d like to start with it instead of the base game.

Will you be trying out the free weekend for Iron Harvest? Are you excited to play through the Operation Eagle expansion? Let me know in the comments below.