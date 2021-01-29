Skate 4 in Development

Skate 4 is in development and is coming back! Electronic Arts are making a new Skate game and have formed a new studio for the project, the company announced Wednesday. That studio, named Full Circle, is headquartered in Vancouver, but EA describes the team as global, with “a geo-diverse team and culture.”

Skateboarding games are making a comeback thanks to indie games like Session, Skater XL, and the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remake. Skate is riding that wave like it’s a half-pipe. This is definitely good news! Given how successful the latest Tony Hawk game has been, it seems the resurgence of the skating genre is well underway.

That said, McCulloch’s comments emphasize that they want fans to be actively involved with the game’s development, so EA will almost certainly be providing more updates before the new Skate title’s launch.

Skate 4 Release Date

Unfortunately, the release date was not announced. At this point, it still seems like it’s a ways off as EA said during its reveal that the game is still “very early” in development. As such, it has not shown any gameplay footage and is still building up its development team. There has been released a game trailer but it does not show any gameplay and it was probably released to hype up the players.

“We’ve been waiting years to make the right game at the right time with the right idea, and we’re really pleased to say that we’re here,” Chung said.

“We’re all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends. We’re working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games.” – Said, Full Circle.

The last mainline entry in the franchise was Skate 3, released back in 2009 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. If you wanna see top horror and fps games coming out this year click on the links.