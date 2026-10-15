James Talarico returned to the campaign trail this week and discovered that online posts had circulated widely while he was away. During a CNN town hall on Wednesday, the Texas Democratic Senate nominee said rumors claiming he had dropped out of the race, died, or entered a mental health facility in Ohio had drawn millions of views. He is challenging Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton for a U.S. Senate seat.

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Talarico explained that he had stayed home for about a week after developing a severe case of the flu. He continued handling campaign work remotely rather than attending public events. He said the choice to remain home and avoid spreading the illness sparked speculation among conservative influencers and his political opponents.

At the town hall, which was hosted by CNN anchor Erin Burnett and Jubilee, Talarico described checking social media after his absence. “I opened up social media and learned that I apparently had dropped out of the race, had flown to a mental hospital in Ohio, that I had died,” he said, according to Chron. He added, “This is crazy.”

Facility denial and home images address the online claims

The mental health facility referenced in the posts denied that Talarico had been a patient. His campaign also released time-stamped security camera images that showed him at home during the period he was not appearing at events. Those spreading the hospitalization claims may face legal risks over the smear campaign.

.@JamesTalarico: My decision to stay home for a week sent my opponent and his conspiracy theorists spiraling. I opened up social media and learned I had apparently dropped out of the race, had flown to a mental hospital in Ohio — that I had died.



False claims got millions of… pic.twitter.com/8PRLMqQcol — Team Talarico (@TeamTalaricoHQ) October 15, 2026

Talarico said the episode reflects what he calls the “rage economy.” He stated that conspiracy theorists can post anything they want on the internet. “They get clicks. The billionaires who own these platforms get rich, we all get angry, and nobody’s life gets any better,” he said. He added that such theories do not put food on the table or gas in the tank. “They don’t actually improve our communities or improve our country,” he said.

Burnett asked whether the flu was the sole reason for his time away from the campaign trail. Talarico said it was. He defended staying home as the responsible approach. “I think the responsible thing to do when you have something like the flu is to stay at home and not get other people sick,” he said. “And I was able to work remotely from home.”

He also addressed the reaction from the opposing side. “The decision to stay home for a week sent my opponent and his conspiracy theorists spiraling,” he said.

The town hall later turned to negative advertising in the race. An audience member questioned why Talarico would approve ads attacking his opponent if he hopes to work across party lines in the Senate.

Talarico said he is focused on Paxton’s record rather than personal matters. “I’m doing everything I can to stand up against those lies, doing everything I can to correct the record,” he said. “And I’m trying not to get into the mud. I’m trying to stay focused on my opponent’s record. I’m not lying about him. I’m not talking about personal issues.”

Separately on Wednesday, Paxton’s campaign announced a statewide bus tour titled the “Come and Take It” tour. It is scheduled to run through the two weeks of early voting that begin Monday. The first stop is set for Saturday in Rockwall, east of Dallas. The bus is expected to carry the tagline “When they come after Texans, Ken Paxton goes after them.”

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