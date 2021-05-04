The Humble Choice Bundle for May 2021 is Now Live

Humble has been in a bit of a spotlight recently, only for the wrong reasons. The company recently received backlash for severely limiting the charity portion you could select when making a purchase, for the sake of “unifying charity donations across the platform.” Despite these issues, the company is still going strong as far as its Humble Choice bundles go, and this month is no different. In fact, it’s better than most months depending on what you’re into. Without further adieu, let’s check out this month’s Humble Choice offerings, shall we?

Humble Choice May 2021 Games

Metro Exodus

Darksiders Genesis

Hellpoint

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3

Levelhead

Fury Unleashed

Size Matters

Morkredd

Relicta

Retimed

Family Man

Vane

As mentioned previously, this month’s Humble Choice is quite honestly stacked with fantastic titles. To get the elephant out of the room, Metro Exodus is a game you simply have to experience, especially if you’re a Metro series fan. The game offers so much great about it, with an emotionally heartfelt story, fantastic visuals, and a small yet rich open world to boot. You can get some solid enjoyment out of other titles though, such as Hellpoint from Cradle Games. This soulslike has seen large amounts of praise over on Steam and, for Dark Souls fans, is well worth your time. Don’t forget about some of the smaller indie titles too such as Family Man and Levelhead. These titles may not be too well known but should provide good fun all the same.

That’s not all though, as this month’s Humble Choice offers up a thirteenth, DRM free game in Summertime Madness. This first-person puzzler sees a painter attempt to escape from his own canvas, following a deal made with the devil. Well worth checking out.

Which of this month’s Humble Choice games will you be trying first? Anything you hope to see next month? Let me know in the comments!