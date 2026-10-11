Donald Trump turned to Truth Social on Saturday morning to voice his reaction after the Nobel Peace Prize went to someone else. The 80-year-old president said the outcome left him surprised, given the steps he described taking in recent years.

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He wrote that he settled 8 WARS, is close to ending or settling 2 more, got all of the Israeli hostages back, including the final 28, both living and dead, had hundreds of hostages from countries all over the World released and sent back home, won a war in Venezuela, and captured the violent dictator who so viciously ran that country, and stopped the number one state sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, from obtaining a Nuclear Weapon – AND MUCH MORE!

Trump then stated, “Yet, with all of that I, or the United States of America, did not get the Noble Peace Prize. WOW!” That message arrived hours after a Friday night post in which he criticized the prize recipient. The two updates together covered both the results he claimed and his view of the selection.

The posts outline Trump’s claimed record and his response to the winner

Trump has invaded Venezuela, launched a war against Iran, has repeatedly threatened Greenland, has maintained a pressure campaign against Cuba, and shockingly just lifted sanctions against Russia put into place after it invaded Ukraine.

US President Trump has a meltdown after losing the Nobel Peace Prize to Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay pic.twitter.com/OmzhPBZ8H2 — Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) October 10, 2026

In the Saturday post, he placed those developments next to the hostage releases and the other items he listed.

The winner is Navi Pillay, who is 85. She is a South African human rights attorney and a former judge on the International Criminal Court, an organization the United States just sanctioned. Pillay once defended South African icon Nelson Mandela and led a United Nations panel that determined Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

Trump wrote about her, “I know nothing about this woman, and neither does anyone else! In fact, to the best of my knowledge, no one ever heard of her other than the fact that she, very obviously, hates Israel. I don’t know what the woman has done.”

He added, “The United States of America, represented by me, as your President, should have received the Nobel Peace Prize, but didn’t. This is an indelible stain on Norway, one that will never be forgotten. The Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize has been forever discredited by a handful of Radical Ideologues who are Anti-Democracy, and Enemies of Civilization!”

The Saturday post returned to the same list of results on hostages, the situation in Venezuela, and the steps involving Iran. He pointed to those actions as evidence of his record, such as when he claimed the U.S. had seized over $13 billion in Venezuelan oil revenue and threatened to do the same to Iran.

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