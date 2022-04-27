Turn-Based Cascade Agent Select Coming to Valorant Soon

A new pick system to prevent instant lock-ins.

April 27th, 2022 by Weilong Mao

Valorant-Official-Image

A new Cascade system looks to be on the way for Valorant to ease player grievances with Agent select. The character-based first-person shooter released by Riot Games in 2020 will soon reach two years of age in terms of operations. With a growing roster of characters to pick from, players have gotten further from being starved of choice. The same could be said soon for its available platforms, with a mobile version of Valorant currently being Beta tested in Mainland China. In that sense, Valorant has matured to a point where balancing the contents currently available is becoming more important.

Riot has kept those things in mind as they’ve adjusted the parameters of numerous characters throughout the last patches, with Controller characters being tweaked in general, and the overhauls to Jett’s kit in the upcoming patch. Fade, an Initiator is set for release simultaneously in the same version. Such character balancing supposedly ties into the interest of the Dev Team in terms of “game integrity and the tactical cycle.” To keep the game fair and distinct.

The new Cascade system looks to be a venture intending to further reinforce such goals in Valorant, by retuning Agent select. A well-known data miner called ValorLeaks has posted on his Twitter a screenshot of the Cascade system, which is being tested before it is officially implemented in Valorant. In the screenshot, players are shown to have a 10-second window for picking their agents before the opportunity is also given to the next player in line. Cascading from the first player to the fifth. This new system is designed to prevent instant lock-ins, where players all rush to pick their desired agent.

See also
Valorant Fade Agent First Look: Abilities, Release Date, and More

The data miner went on to elaborate that such systems are not yet set in stone and are still open to being adjusted after Riot has received more feedback from the surveys it’s sent out. Players can also indicate their secondary preferences before it is their turn to pick. It’s hard to say if this system will address the existing issues with Agent Select in its entirety, but this is most likely a step forward compared to the previous pick system of contesting to see who picked who they wanted the fastest.

Needless to say, this is still a work in progress and could become something entirely different when it hits the Live Client, but should be a good stepping stone for an eventually comprehensive system, which will hopefully at least address the scenario of players only picking Duelists.

Valorant is available now on PC.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Valorant
Fade using her abilities in her trailer
Valorant Fade Guide: Abilities, Kit, and Tips Explained
Fade artwork in Valorant
Valorant: How to Unlock Fade for Free
Valorant Fade Agent
Valorant Fade Agent First Look: Abilities, Release Date, and More
The Night Market in Valorant
When is the Next Valorant Night Market (2022)? Release Date, Skins, and More Details
Trending on AOTF
Dune: Spice Wars Review
Best Spirit Ashes to Summon in Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Best Spirit Ash Summons After Patch 1.04
Celebrant's Skull
Elden Ring: Where to Get Celebrant’s Skull Hammer
Official PlayStation Plus cover image.
New PlayStation Plus Release Date: Pricing,Tiers, Game Lineup, and More Details