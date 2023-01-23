Warzone 2 DMZ Will Finally Get Difficulty Tuning and Much More in Season 2

Infinity Ward has just announced that Warzone 2 DMZ will receive a tune-up of its difficulty in Season 2. Though it likely isn’t the inclusion of solo, duos, or quads, the difficulty tune-up coming to DMZ in Season 2 will definitely be interesting, especially since it is a highly requested update. Here’s everything we know about the difficulty change coming to Warzone 2 DMZ in Season 2.

Difficulty Changes, New Missions, and More in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2

Since the release date of Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 is coming up fast, Infinity Ward is taking moments now to drop teasers about what we can expect to see. In a recent tweet, Infinity Ward said that Warzone 2 Season 2 will get new missions, a new Excursion map, and difficulty tuning.

New missions, new Exclusion Zone and difficulty tuning.



Prepare for DMZ’s Season 02 update with our deep-dive blog next week. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 21, 2023

While new missions are exciting and we know about the new map coming to Warzone 2 DMZ, the most exciting news from this tweet is that Warzone 2 DMZ will get a difficulty tune-up. Though it isn’t exactly clear as to what this could be right now, we know it most likely doesn’t include new modes like solo, duos, and quads.

Our guess is that Infinity Ward will make the Warzone 2 DMZ AI less aggressive and less alert. The biggest problem with the enemies in Warzone 2 DMZ is that they know exactly where you are at all times. It would be great to see the AI get an upgrade so that they lose track of you if you remain hidden for a while on top of dealing less damage and being less alert.

More information will be known when Infinity Ward releases their deep-dive blog post on Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 next week. To get the latest news and updates, be sure to check back in then.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023