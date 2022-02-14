Warzone Ranked Mode is Coming, but There’s a Catch

Looks like a Ranked mode might come in the future for Warzone players. Fans of the title have been asking for this mode for a while, but it does not look like the game will get one as soon as many players want. The game’s state is not great, to say the least. Console players are currently experiencing a lot of issues.

Games like Apex Legends and Fortnite already have a rank mode, but Warzone fails to join that list. A rank mode is something that most multiplayer competitive games have close to launch. Games like Valorant, CS GO, and even Rocket League have this system. Allowing players to put a number or name to their skill level while climbing up the ranks.

On February 11, Charlieintel’s news site released a post sharing some of the comments and statements made in a call with Call of Duty developers and content creators. The developers and content creators got to share their opinions and questions about the current state of Warzone, among them, the addition of a ranked mode.

The developers stated that they wanted to include a ranked game mode in the title, but the current state of the game is not the right one. According to the developers, “they do not want to come out and do it broken”. The developers recognized the state of the game, something that players have been vocal about for a while now.

The Warzone console experience is far from good, but it looks like the developers are working hard to fix every issue possible. According to the developers, they need to consider the “timing of it”. Nothing is official so far, but there is hope for a ranked mode. The latest patch addressed many problems with the game, including inconsistent voice chat, corrupted graphics, and keyboard and mouse issues after purchasing a buy station.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players will get this feature in the next couple of days. Now players will put their skills to the test in every match. Climbing up the ranks unlocking Weapon Blueprints, Charms, and Camos for their favorite weapons.

All in all is not sure if players are going to get a ranked mode on Warzone, Warzone 2, or even on Modern Warfare 2, so enjoy the new ranked mode on Call of Duty: Vanguard for now.