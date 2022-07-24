Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed is one of the most anticipated games coming from the game studio during the July 2020 Xbox Games Showcase, though it was only briefly introduced through a short trailer. Despite the lack of news surrounding the much-anticipated Skyrim-like game, we do have some answers to many gamers’ most pressing questions. Here is everything we know about Avowed as of now.

When Does Avowed Release? Avowed Release Date, Leaks, and Everything We Know

Currently, there is no release date for Avowed. However, Windows Central, another gaming website, claims that the game is in “pre-production” and that it is inching closer “towards a playable alpha state.” We should not expect anything until halfway through 2023 and onward.

Where is the Trailer for Avowed?

Here is the trailer that was showcased at the Xbox Games Showcase.

In the trailer, we got a brief glimpse into the game as it takes place in Eora, the same world as Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity series.

There is no clear timetable on when Avowed takes place in the Pillars of Eternity series. Fans have noticed glyphs on the sword in the video that is written in Aedyran, which is the fictitious language used in the series.

Is Avowed an Xbox Exclusive?

According to Avowed’s website, you will be able to play the game on Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows 10, meaning there is a great chance that it will not be held back to just console. However, it will mean Playstation and Nintendo fans may miss out on this much-anticipated release.

When Will There be More Information on Avowed?

Microsoft has not shown anything else on the game since July 2020, so we are also eagerly looking forward to information about Avowed. If we are to see any more information on the game, it will likely surface through Xbox’s showcases.

