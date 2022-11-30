Where Are Duos and Trios in Call of Duty Warzone Caldera?

While the entire world obsesses about Warzone 2, Activision just hit the power button once again on Call of Duty Warzone Caldera. After being offline for a little over a month, the popular battle royale has returned once again, but the community isn’t happy at all.

It’s rather surprising that the game was relaunched in such a condition. It’s been stripped down of most of its elements including the Duos and the Trios mode as well as some popular islands as well.

Duos and Trios reportedly not a part of Warzone Caldera

This isn’t the original version of Warzone anymore. When you drop into the game, the only map you will come across is Caldera. The other maps have been removed. Not only that, you will also notice that there are just two modes available: Solo and Quads.

This might be Activision’s way of getting people to play Warzone 2, but even that lacks the standard Trios mode. The Trios mode in Warzone 2 falls under the Third Person Perspective playlist. There’s also the Unhinged mode which starts off as Trios, but you can have up to six players in one team. We’re not sure if that could be considered an adequate replacement, but it is a replacement nevertheless. A standard Duos mode, however, is available in the game.

It’s unclear if Activision will bring back the Duos or the Trios mode to Warzone Caldera anytime soon, but something like that happening is highly unlikely. To make matters worse for all the Warzone 1 fans, the Resurgence maps have also vanished.

If you’re new to the franchise, these Resurgence maps featured a quick play mode. The matches on these maps lasted for around 15-20 minutes at most and were ideal for players who wanted a short gaming break. It was a very casual mode and was loved by the community.

Overall, it looks like Activision wants to kill Warzone Caldera but cannot do it officially just yet. Thus they’re making it look like an advertisement for Warzone 2, in an attempt to drive the traffic from Caldera to Al Mazrah. This further goes on to prove that, even in the gaming world, change is the only constant!

Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera is now live on November 28 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PS5, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022