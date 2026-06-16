Arizona woman arrested for driving 108 mph on State Route 347, telling police she was rushing home to watch Love Island

An Arizona woman is facing serious legal consequences after being clocked at 108 miles per hour on State Route 347. A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol pulled her over after observing her driving 43 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

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According to a Facebook post from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol, the woman “stated she was trying to get home fast to be able to watch the reality TV show Love Island.” After the stop, the trooper arrested and booked her on charges of both criminal speed and reckless driving.

As a direct result, authorities impounded her vehicle for 20 days. She is also responsible for all costs tied to the impoundment, including towing fees, daily storage charges, and various administrative fees.

Driving 108 mph to catch a reality show landed her a criminal misdemeanor charge

Brobible points out that under Arizona law, driving 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, or exceeding 85 miles per hour anywhere in the state, qualifies as criminal speed. This offense is classified as a class 3 misdemeanor. The driver met both of these thresholds, which elevated the stop from a standard traffic violation into a more serious legal matter.

While first-time offenders rarely face jail time for this type of charge, a conviction can still result in hefty fines and points added to a driver’s license. On top of any potential court penalties, the woman also faces the full financial burden of her vehicle’s impoundment for the entire 20-day period.

Arizona woman caught speeding 108 mph while rushing home to watch 'Love Island' https://t.co/S7igA80T70 pic.twitter.com/MQbtsdlBA1 — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2026

The timing of her drive coincided with the latest episode of Love Island USA, which featured the first America’s Vote segment of the season. This portion of the show allows viewers to influence the fate of the islanders through a public poll. Peacock airs new episodes every day except Wednesday. Fans have also been vocal on social media about the show, as seen when Love Island fans unfollowed the account during a blackout and the creators responded publicly.

The episode in question also introduced three new members to the Love Island villa, which may have added to the urgency the driver reportedly felt about getting home in time. For context on the show’s current lineup, who hosts Love Island USA this season and how the hosting role has changed is worth noting for newer viewers.

Criminal speed charges in Arizona carry real legal weight, and the consequences in this case go beyond a simple fine, with the driver losing access to her vehicle for nearly three weeks while also facing a potential misdemeanor on her record.

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