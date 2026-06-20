Flu outbreak at Lackland Air Force Base reportedly sickened over 200 trainees, prompting the Air Force to seek a vaccine mandate exemption

A flu outbreak has hit Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, leaving more than 200 trainees sick, according to NBC News. The base is a major training facility that processes tens of thousands of recruits every year.

Recommended Videos

The outbreak has pushed the Air Force to ask for an exemption to a policy that was put in place not long ago regarding flu vaccinations. This health problem came less than two months after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ended the rule requiring U.S. troops to get an annual flu shot. In an April video announcement, Hegseth made his stance on the rule very clear, calling the old requirement “absurd” and “overreaching.”

During that same announcement, Hegseth shared strong opinions about the policy change. “Under the disastrous Biden administration, this Pentagon waged an unrelenting war on our warriors on many fronts, including when it came to denying them simple medical autonomy and the freedom to express their religious convictions,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth had criticized the original vaccine requirement before reversing course

Hegseth’s announcement marked the end of a decades-old military vaccine rule that had been in place for generations. The current outbreak is reportedly limited to the base’s basic training wing. Because of the rise in illnesses, the Air Force asked for an exemption to the policy so it can require flu vaccines for people at the base. Keeping trainees healthy matters for keeping basic training running smoothly. The base has reportedly already begun vaccinating people to bring the situation under control.

More than 150 troops at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas have been infected with influenza over the past three weeks — less than two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said troops would no longer be required to be vaccinated against the flu. https://t.co/2lDEzePV2O — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 19, 2026

As per NBC News, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed that public health officials and medical staff are actively handling the situation. They have put several steps in place to isolate and treat trainees who are showing symptoms.

Medical staff are also closely watching people who had close contact with sick trainees, so they can catch any new symptoms quickly. Trainees who currently have symptoms are getting care, including antiviral medicine such as Tamiflu.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell gave more details on how these policy changes are being carried out. He said Hegseth has given exemptions to his vaccine policy across all military departments to deal with what he called “critical operational realities.” Hegseth has also drawn attention recently for warning European leaders about migration during a separate overseas speech.

“The Secretary of War recently issued updated guidance on the influenza vaccination, stating that this vaccination is voluntary for all Active and Reserve Component Service members and Department of War civilian personnel, and directing the Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness to consolidate all requested exceptions to the policy,” Parnell said.

He also added that “The Department remains committed to the health and readiness of our warfighters and civilian personnel.” The situation is still being watched as officials work to stabilize the health of the recruits. While the overall vaccine policy has changed, the military is still able to adjust its approach when local outbreaks put the readiness of the force at risk.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy