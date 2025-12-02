Forgot password
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Netanyahu begs for a corruption pardon, but legal experts say there is one major hurdle that makes his entire request nigh impossible

Bibi wants it over with.
Manodeep Mukherjee
Published: Dec 1, 2025 08:00 pm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally asked President Isaac Herzog for a pardon from his ongoing corruption charges, as per AP News. This is definitely a massive development in a long-running legal saga that has fundamentally divided Israel as a nation. Legal experts are already saying that granting a pardon now, while the trial is still active, is almost impossible.

The president’s office immediately called the submission an “extraordinary request” carrying “significant implications.” You see, the trial is still ongoing. Emi Palmor, who previously served as the director-general of the Justice Ministry, was completely clear about the situation. She said, “It’s impossible.” She explained that you can’t claim that you’re innocent while the trial is happening and simultaneously ask the president to intervene and stop the proceedings.

As a rule, the president typically only reviews a pardon request after all legal proceedings have totally ended. The possibility of getting a pardon before a conviction, while technically possible, is extremely rare. The Israel Democracy Institute pointed out that issuing a pardon while legal proceedings are active seriously threatens the rule of law. If Netanyahu wants the trial to stop, Palmor stated that he actually needs to ask the attorney general to withhold the proceedings, not President Herzog.

Netanyahu’s rationale for wanting this done immediately makes some sense, though. He’s the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history ever to stand trial, charged with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three separate cases. He says the whole thing is a “witch hunt” orchestrated by the media and the judiciary.

In a videotaped statement, he argued that the trial has deeply divided the country. Appearing in court three times a week is also clearly a massive distraction, making it difficult for him to lead the nation. He stated that ending the trial would “greatly help to lower the flames and promote the broad reconciliation that our country so desperately needs.” The case has been repeatedly delayed as he has dealt with wars and unrest following the Hamas-led militant attacks on southern Israel.

Predictably, the political opposition immediately erupted, arguing that this move sends a terrible message that Netanyahu is above the law. Opposition leader Yair Lapid was adamant that Netanyahu can’t receive a pardon without three things: an admission of guilt, an expression of remorse, and an immediate retirement from political life.

There was even a small protest outside Herzog’s home where demonstrators left a pile of bananas with a sign suggesting a pardon equals a “banana republic.” Recently, far-right minister Ben Gvir, who is known to be close to Netanyahu, came under scrutiny following his statements bolstering the IDF’s violence.

It’s worth noting that President Trump has been actively pushing for this pardon. Last month, he publicly urged Herzog to grant it during a speech to Israel’s parliament. He followed up earlier this month with a letter to Herzog calling the corruption case “political, unjustified prosecution.”

