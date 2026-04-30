Pete Hegseth just got grilled by the House Armed Services Committee, and what’s waiting for him in the Senate could be significantly worse

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had a difficult time in front of the House Armed Services Committee. His aggressive testimony focused heavily on the war in Iran and left many lawmakers unhappy with his performance.

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Democrats were especially critical of how he acted during the hearing. Rep. Pat Ryan of New York, a West Point graduate, said, “Choosing to call out Democrats and some Republicans as our greatest threat, amidst all the threats, including an act of war, shows you what a fng joke he is.” Other Democrats agreed that Hegseth’s tone was not appropriate for a defense secretary.

Hegseth’s problems started when lawmakers asked him about firing Secretary of the Navy John Phelan. Even Rep. Jen Kiggans, a Republican from Virginia who represents the Navy-heavy Virginia Beach area, questioned him hard about this decision. According to The Independent, the firing raised concerns among lawmakers about leadership stability at the Pentagon.

Hegseth faces an even tougher challenge in the Senate

On Thursday, Hegseth’s appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee is expected to be much harder on him. The Senate is known for taking a stronger stance on military issues than the House, and many senators already disagree with how Hegseth has handled the war in Iran.

Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona who has openly criticized Hegseth, will lead the questioning. It is unlikely that Hegseth will have an easy time with Kelly’s questions. Reports have also raised concerns about Hegseth’s push for the Iran war and potential conflicts of interest.

Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina who voted to confirm Hegseth, has since become more critical of the Trump administration. Tillis said he needs “details” about the Pentagon’s strategy and wants to know what success looks like. This is very different from the unclear answers Hegseth gave to the House.

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Even some Republicans are turning against Hegseth. Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky who has supported Trump’s policies, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post criticizing the Pentagon for not spending $400 billion that the Senate set aside for Ukraine.

“Trump’s focus on ending the war is noble,” McConnell wrote, “but the price and stability of peace matter. The Pentagon’s approach of withholding or slow-rolling support to Ukraine is in effect the same strategy President Joe Biden deployed.” Hegseth has denied that the war in Iran is “a quagmire” despite reports that it has cost an estimated $25 billion, reports The Guardian.

This has raised questions about how he is managing the war and whether he has a clear plan for the conflict. During the hearing, Hegseth refused to answer questions directly and attacked lawmakers who questioned him. His aggressive approach has created tensions, including his ongoing feud with Pope Leo over military authority issues.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with House Democrats who repeatedly accused him of unjustly firing senior military leaders and misleading the public about the Trump administration’s war in Iran, which has cost about $25 billion so far. https://t.co/SZ6DhgkQ8C — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2026

The defense secretary has shown no signs of backing down, even when facing heavy criticism from both parties. He has claimed that critics of the war in Iran pose a greater threat to the United States than Iran itself. However, many lawmakers and military experts disagree with this view and believe the war has been poorly managed.

The situation has put Hegseth in a difficult position as he prepares for Thursday’s Senate hearing. The Senate Armed Services Committee is expected to ask tougher questions about the Pentagon’s strategy in Iran and how the war will be brought to an end. Senators want clear answers about what the goals are and how much the conflict will ultimately cost American taxpayers.

Some lawmakers are also concerned about the international criticism the United States has faced over its handling of the Iran conflict. The war has damaged America’s relationships with several allies, and there are questions about whether the Pentagon has a plan to repair these diplomatic ties.

As Hegseth prepares to face the Senate, the stakes are higher than ever. His performance on Thursday could determine whether he keeps his job as defense secretary or becomes another casualty of the Trump administration. The Senate will be watching closely to see if he can provide the clear strategy and leadership that have been missing so far in the Iran conflict.

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