Russia’s mysterious shortwave radio station, UVB-76, has broadcast over a dozen coded messages this week, raising concerns as NATO’s chief warns that member countries could be Moscow’s next target. The station, known as “The Buzzer,” sent out strange code words that have left experts worried about rising tensions.

According to LAD Bible, the latest signals came on Monday, December 8, with three codes, followed by eight more on Wednesday, December 10. The messages included odd phrases like PEPPER SHAKER, TRANSFER, PABODOLL, SPINOBAZ, FRIGORIA, OPALNY, SNOPOVY, and MYUONOSVOD. No one knows what these codes mean, which makes the situation more alarming.

The station has been sending out a continuous buzzing sound on 4625 kHz since the 1970s during the Cold War. The buzz lasts about one to 1.2 seconds and repeats 21 to 34 times per minute. When the buzzing stops and a voice comes through, people pay close attention.

The Russian government is likely behind these transmissions

Professor David Stupples, who teaches electronic and radio engineering at City University of London, said it’s “almost certainly the Russian government” using the station. He noted that if Russia is behind it, the purpose wouldn’t be peaceful. “They may be just reserving the channel for air defence or some form of defence,” he speculated.

Some experts think the military uses it for air defense communications. Others believe it’s a “Dead Man’s Switch” that could trigger a nuclear attack if the buzzing stops completely. The codes have been active all year, including one broadcast on May 19 before Vladimir Putin’s call with President Trump.

These transmissions come as NATO Chief Mark Rutte issued a serious warning about Russia’s threat. He said he wanted to be “crystal clear about the threat” and believes many NATO members are too relaxed. Rutte stated, “We are Russia’s next target, and we are already in harm’s way.” He stressed that time is running out and demanded quick action, saying “The time for action is now.” He called for NATO countries to increase defense spending and production.

Some European countries are responding. On Friday, December 5, German lawmakers approved a plan to introduce voluntary military service starting in January. All 18-year-old men must fill out a questionnaire about joining the army, though it’s optional for women. Germany wants to grow its military to 260,000 troops over the next ten years. This comes as Putin warned how quickly war could end in a recent statement to Europe.

However, students in up to 90 German cities are protesting this plan. They don’t want to spend months learning “drill and obedience and learning to kill.” Meanwhile, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko accused Europe of preparing for war. He warned that countries hosting American missiles are creating targets of themselves.

Ukrainian Major Viktor Andrusiv warned that the UK, with only 70,000 active troops, is “not prepared for war” against Putin’s forces. He said the UK will “pay a higher price” for being poorly equipped with “outdated” tactics.

He urged people to realize that drones and missiles attacking homes and cities “can be a reality.” Russia has already demonstrated its technical capabilities in other ways, such as when hundreds of Porsches were remotely disabled across the country. Putin has said Russia is “ready” for war with Europe if provoked, though he expressed some hope after his “very good” meeting with President Trump about a peace proposal.

