A bride’s fiancé died months before their Texas wedding. Then the venue allegedly kept their $15,909 and countersued her for the rest

Posey Meadows is now fighting a legal battle against a grieving bride, countersuing for the remaining balance of a wedding contract after the groom passed away. Diego Hernandez, who was 25 years old, died in April. He and his fiancée were scheduled to marry at the San Marcos, Texas venue on November 20. The couple had already paid $15,909.28 for the event.

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As reported by Dexerto, the situation turned sour when the family reached out to the venue for a refund. The venue claimed their contract lacked a clause for the death of a client. Instead of a refund, the venue suggested moving the booking to a different date or using the funds for a different type of event. They also mentioned they could offer a partial refund if the original November 20 date was booked by someone else.

Diego’s mother, Lucy, expressed her frustration with the venue’s response. She told KSAT, “Where are their morals? Where are their moral principles? We don’t have a fight in us. We don’t. We’re emotionally drained. This is just weighing heavily.” She also noted that she spoke with venue owner Julie Campbell while preparing to see her son’s body.

The venue claims they failed to provide proof of the death

The bride moved forward with a lawsuit in Hays County district court. Posey Meadows responded with a counterclaim, arguing that the bride breached the contract. The venue further alleged that the family failed to provide proof of the death. An attorney representing the bride stated that they offered to send the death certificate to the venue’s legal team, but they were reportedly ignored. The document is now part of the legal filings for the court to review.

Posey Meadows #SanMarcosTX #Wedding #WeddingVenue WEDDING VENUE KEEPS NEARLY $16,000 AFTER GROOM DIES — THEN SUES HIS GRIEVING FIANCÉE FOR MORE MONEY! — Just Here (@UGCwithKatB) October 17, 2026

Posey Meadows released a statement on their website claiming they had worked with grieving people in the past to provide refunds. The venue stated that it was in the middle of working through the process with the family when the lawsuit was filed. They argue that the litigation complicated the situation, though they maintain their goal is still to resolve the matter.

The venue’s social media pages and Google listing are seeing a surge of negative comments. People are calling the venue owners greedy and criticizing the lack of a death clause in their contracts. Some social media users pointed out that this is a common issue with event contracts, noting that even clauses like acts of God are often difficult to use.

One person on Instagram commented, “Large events were literally banned! These venues are such s***.” Other reviewers on Google have left comments stating that they hope the venue does not get any more business. One review said, “Would leave 0 stars, if able. I hope this venue doesn’t see another ounce of business after their horrible treatment of the Hernandez wedding couple. Despicable!!”

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