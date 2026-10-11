A California man allegedly told his neighbor to expect a sound like a shotgun blast, then an explosion sparked a wildfire that burned 1,048 acres

Federal prosecutors have charged 70-year-old Rodney Ameile Saba with arson involving federal property after a massive wildfire scorched over 1,000 acres of the Angeles National Forest. Saba, a resident of Santa Clarita, is now facing a potential 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted of the charge.

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As reported by the NY Post, the incident began behind Saba’s residence on Bouquet Canyon Road. Investigators allege that Saba gave an eerie heads-up to a neighbor just moments before the disaster unfolded, warning them to expect a sound similar to a shotgun blast. Shortly after this warning, witnesses reported hearing a powerful explosion. Saba was then heard yelling for help as a fire began to race rapidly up the nearby hillside.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Saba later admitted to law enforcement that he threw a cigarette from his porch onto fireworks. This action allegedly caused the fireworks to explode and ignited the blaze that would eventually consume approximately 1,048 acres of federally owned land. When officials searched the property, they recovered a lighter, cigarettes, shotgun ammunition, and an aerial mortar firework from the cabin.

The fireworks may have caused the fire

U.S. Forest Service fire investigators conducted a thorough analysis of the site to determine the cause of the inferno. By systematically excluding lightning, campfires, debris burning, and other common ignition sources, they concluded the fire was “probably caused by fireworks.” The investigation into the incident was a collaborative effort involving the U.S. Forest Service and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson Explosives Detail.

A 70-year-old Santa Clarita man was charged with setting the Bouquet Fire, a wildfire that burned more than 1,000 acres of the Angeles National Forest, federal prosecutors announced.



Investigators alleged that Rodney Ameile Saba admitted throwing a cigarette from his porch onto… pic.twitter.com/lvt23eObyi — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 10, 2026

Saba was initially arrested by local authorities on related state charges. The new federal complaint was filed later, and he is expected to make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Court records indicate that Saba has a history of prior felony convictions, including charges related to mayhem, vandalism, possession of a stolen vehicle, and the manufacture or possession of a dangerous weapon. That said, the prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorneys Alexandra Sloan Kelly and Brenda N. Galván.

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