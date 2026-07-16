A father claimed court lowered his child support to $13.49, but viewers aren’t convinced they’ve heard the whole story

A father’s claim that a court reduced his child support obligation to just $13.49 has sparked widespread debate online. Many viewers believe there’s more to the story than the viral video reveals. After the clip was reposted on X, users quickly split over whether the court’s alleged decision was fair or if important details were missing.

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In the clip, the father, who posts on Instagram as @a_train86n, shows what appears to be a child support check for $13.49 issued through the Illinois State Disbursement Unit and dated July 1, 2026. The unusually small amount immediately caught viewers’ attention and fueled thousands of reactions.

According to Daily Dot, the creator later explained that he had voluntarily been paying the child’s mother $300 per week before financial difficulties forced him to temporarily reduce those payments to $150 per week for two to three months. He also claimed he has custody of his daughter three days a week, drives her to and from school every day, and pays for daycare. He said the child’s mother later sought a formal child support order, after which the court allegedly lowered his obligation to $13.49.

That tiny check is only half the story here

An Instagram comment defending the father argued that his parenting responsibilities and shared custody explained why the court set such a low payment. The commenter also claimed he should not have been placed on formal child support in the first place.

Image from Instagram @a_train86n

Child support disputes have also sparked frustration over how payments are handled. In another recent case, one Pennsylvania mother claimed a third-party payment app delayed her child support deposit over a holiday, leaving her unexpectedly short on money despite the payment being sent on time.

Reactions on X, however, were sharply divided. Some users argued the mother had acted out of spite and that the ruling backfired because the father had already been paying more than required. Others calculated the total amount over 18 years, while some joked that the payment resembled the cost of a monthly subscription.

Not everyone found the situation amusing. Critics questioned how $13.49 could meaningfully contribute to raising a child and argued that the viral clip lacked important context. Others said the focus should be on both parents working together in the child’s best interests rather than celebrating the unusually low payment.

The claims remain unverified. No court records have been made public to confirm the father’s account, and child support orders are typically based on state guidelines that consider factors such as each parent’s income, parenting time, childcare expenses, healthcare costs, and other financial responsibilities.

Unrelated to this case, one high-profile child support battle has also made headlines this year. It involves NBA star Anthony Edwards, who is facing renewed scrutiny after allegations about his financial disclosures surfaced during an ongoing legal dispute.

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