A Frontier passenger appeared to try to open the plane’s exit door after a jet bridge broke down, screaming that her mother needed help

A Frontier Airlines passenger attempted to open an aircraft exit door following a malfunction with a jet bridge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The incident occurred after an Airbus A321 flight from New Orleans arrived at the gate.

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As reported by the NY Post, a video posted to TikTok by user @tavi.dinero shows a woman wearing a gray hoodie standing at the exit door, shouting at crew members to open it. The 13-second clip captures a flight attendant wrapping his arms around the woman and pushing her back while attempting to calm the situation.

During the interaction, the woman screams “Open the door!” directly at the flight attendant. Another passenger is heard in the video shouting, “Don’t put your hands on her!” The flight attendant asks the passengers to give him a moment to address the situation before the video concludes.

She claims a woman became unresponsive

The TikTok post, which includes the caption “@Frontier Airlines in ATL COUNT Your Days !!!!! This happened Last night 10/07/26,” has gained hundreds of thousands of views. The user who uploaded the footage claims that after the plane reached the gate, the crew turned off the engines and lights. This allegedly resulted in a lack of air conditioning inside the cabin. She stated that after roughly an hour in the dark, stuffy plane, passengers began to panic and struggle with breathing.

In the comments section of the post, the user alleged that the crew allowed passengers in first class to deplane before shutting down the aircraft systems and having the pilots depart. She further claimed that one woman began hyperventilating and shaking, eventually becoming unresponsive, yet the doors remained closed.

According to the user, the woman seen in the video was attempting to beat on the door because her mother was unresponsive, not necessarily to force it open, as a Frontier worker was reportedly positioned on the other side.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines provided a different account of the events regarding Flight 2052. The spokesperson stated that the flight arrived at the gate 20 minutes ahead of schedule. Initially, the jet bridge appeared to attach to the forward exit door correctly, and the first group of passengers began to deplane as expected.

The spokesperson explained that the jet bridge then malfunctioned and became misaligned with the door. This forced the flight attendants to stop the deplaning process to ensure the safety of the remaining passengers while maintenance crews worked to resolve the mechanical issue.

Regarding the claims about communication and conditions on board, the Frontier spokesperson noted that “Announcements were made to keep passengers apprised of what was happening.” The airline stated that once the jet bridge was repaired and securely reconnected, the remaining passengers were able to deplane.

The airline issued an apology, saying, “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and discomfort that arose during this process. We are continuing to seek further details.”

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