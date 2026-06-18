A homeowner near a Michigan data center says he would ‘literally go insane’, then he proved it with a single device

Living near a data center has become a major source of conflict for residents in Dowagiac, Michigan, where a dispute over noise levels has escalated into a federal lawsuit. Residents claim the constant hum coming from a nearby facility has made their homes difficult to live in, and one local homeowner recently used a sound level meter from his own porch to demonstrate just how loud the situation has become. The footage was captured by journalist Aya Miller and shared on TikTok, where it has already drawn more than 6.9 million views.

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As reported by BroBible, in the video, the sound level meter shows a reading that stays consistently between 58 and 63 decibels. That number alone might not sound extreme, but the issue is that the noise runs nonstop. Miller noted in the video’s on screen text that the sound comes from a 30 megawatt data center operating around the clock, and the footage shows the reading holding steady without any breaks throughout the recording.

The situation has moved beyond social media attention and into the legal system. A federal class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, announced by the Detroit based law firm Liddle Sheets P.C. The suit represents residents living within one mile of the Alliance Cloud Services facility, arguing that the noise is physically intruding on their properties and preventing them from using or enjoying their homes.

Residents say a constant hum has made their homes nearly unlivable

One of the named plaintiffs, Lindy Valenzuela, described the impact in the complaint, saying she and her husband have been unable to use their yard since the facility began operating. She stated that staying outside for more than 10 minutes leads to headaches, and that the noise reaches inside the house even with the windows closed.

The complaint also alleges that Alliance Cloud Services failed to install adequate soundproofing, acoustic barriers, or low noise cooling systems that would have kept the sound from spreading beyond the property line. Data centers have become an increasingly contentious presence in residential areas as AI infrastructure expands, a tension that has surfaced in other corporate disputes over how companies handle public pressure, including Tesla’s pushback from regulators over self driving safety claims.

A recent survey from Heatmap Pro found that 71 percent of Americans would oppose a data center project near their home, with 55 percent saying they would strongly oppose it. Concerns extend beyond noise to include water usage, air quality, and utility costs, though for residents in Dowagiac, the constant sound remains the most immediate daily issue.

Laura Sheets, the lead attorney on the case, said in a statement that residents had no say in the data center’s arrival and simply want to enjoy their homes again. The facility’s parent company, Hyperscale Data Inc., is currently in advanced talks to support an additional 20 megawatts of AI compute capacity at the site and secured an agreement at the end of March to purchase 48.5 acres of land, more than doubling its footprint in the area.

Dowagiac Mayor Patrick Bakeman sent an open letter to Hyperscale Data Inc. CEO Will Horne on April 1, stating that the company had neither applied for nor received the approvals required for that expansion, a dispute that has drawn comparisons to other ongoing fights between communities and companies over unchecked growth, similar to the backlash over a steakhouse chain’s shrinking portions.

Viewers reacting to the video online expressed concern over the long term implications, with one commenter calling the noise a public health emergency and another pointing out that homeowners in the area might struggle to sell their properties given the ongoing disruption. The lawsuit remains pending in federal court as residents wait for a ruling on their claims against Alliance Cloud Services.

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