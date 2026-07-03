A man says his girlfriend’s parents demanded he sleep on the floor during a New York trip to meet them, citing a religious rule he didn’t buy

A post about a man being told he would have to sleep on the floor at his girlfriend’s grandparents’ home in New York has drawn a large number of comments and sparked a wider debate about boundaries and family dynamics, as reported by The Nerd Stash. The post was shared on Reddit in the r/inlaws community.

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According to the post, the girlfriend’s parents said they would not allow the couple to share a room due to their religious beliefs. With the bedroom ruled out, the only other option in the house was a couch, but the grandparents considered it a prized possession and made clear it was not available for a guest to sleep on. The floor was the only remaining option. On top of that, the girlfriend’s parents reportedly told him not to book a hotel and to stay in the house regardless.

He asked Reddit whether he was overreacting for wanting at minimum a bed to sleep in. He also mentioned that before this trip, he had paid for the girlfriend’s parents to travel to the Bahamas without asking them to contribute anything toward food or gas. He acknowledged that the girlfriend’s family has been generally problematic, but said he loves her and is not looking to end things over it.

The pushback came quickly

What rubbed him the wrong way, he said, was being expected to comply with conditions he described as strict and abstract. Relationship dilemmas posted online that divide commenters are nothing new, with similar posts regularly drawing strong and opposing opinions. The response was overwhelmingly on his side. One top comment read, “Bro, for real? Sleep on the floor like a dog??? Have a little self-respect, stand your ground, or stay at home.”

A reply added, “Even dogs get a bed.” Others described the arrangement as disrespectful and unreasonable. “Stay in a hotel. Their arrangement is rude and ridiculous,” one person wrote. Another said the parents were “disrespectful, hypocritical, condescending, ridiculous,” and suggested the religious beliefs angle was less about faith and more about testing how much control they could exert over him.

One commenter offered a more measured take. “This isn’t about accommodating or appeasing her parents. It’s about you now seizing the opportunity to establish boundaries that are acceptable to you,” they wrote. He responded to comments saying he had decided not to let the girlfriend’s parents dictate his arrangements. He plans to book a hotel and made clear he intends to handle the situation on his own terms going forward, regardless of whether the parents agree with that approach.

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