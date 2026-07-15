A robot wedding is turning heads as AI takes another surreal step into human life

Artificial intelligence keeps finding new ways to surprise people, but a recent event in Moscow may be one of the strangest yet. Two humanoid robots became the center of attention after taking part in what has been described as Russia’s first robot wedding, Dexerto reported

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The ceremony was not legally recognized, but it attracted widespread attention after videos circulated across social media. Rather than celebrating a real marriage, the event was designed to showcase how advanced humanoid robots have become and how they can be programmed for different social interactions.

Developed by Russian robotics company IT-Imperial, the two robots, Robert and Matilda, were presented with distinct personalities rather than simply acting as identical machines. That creative approach became one of the biggest talking points, making the demonstration feel more like a futuristic performance than a typical technology showcase.

It wasn’t a real wedding, but it felt impossible to look away

During the ceremony, Robert and Matilda recited vows generated by artificial intelligence before exchanging bracelets instead of traditional wedding rings. The bracelets were delivered by a robotic dog named Dogmatik, which served as the ring bearer. The pair were then declared “robot spouses” as guests watched the demonstration.

The event was created to highlight the capabilities of IT-Imperial’s humanoid robots rather than suggest that robots can legally marry. Robert was designed to resemble an office worker and blogger, while Matilda wore a ballerina-inspired outfit and performed a dance, showing how robots can be customized with different appearances and behaviors.

Anna Bagdasaryan, deputy CEO of IT-Imperial, said the robots are built on open software platforms, allowing developers to modify their behavior for different applications. The company says demonstrations like this are intended to spark public interest in humanoid robotics and explore how the technology could eventually become part of everyday life.

Although the robot ceremony was staged purely as a technology demonstration, weddings continue to generate unusual headlines for very different reasons. Recently, we’ve seen one story in which a podcaster pushed back after a caller admitted he made his fiancée lose 40 to 50 pounds before agreeing to marry her.

The unusual ceremony quickly gained traction online, with viewers sharing clips and reacting to the futuristic display. One widely shared comment joked, “We saw robots getting married before GTA 6.”

The event also joins a growing list of wedding stories that unexpectedly went viral online, including one where a couple sent PlayStation a wedding invitation expecting nothing, only to receive a surprise from Sony that delighted the internet.

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