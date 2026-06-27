A shirtless man stood near a San Diego rooftop bar entrance, then a security guard fired a taser straight into his face

A security guard was caught on video firing a taser directly into a man’s face outside Park 101, a rooftop bar and restaurant in Carlsbad Village in North County San Diego. A clip originally posted to Instagram by user @tannn.da.man shows a shirtless man standing near the entrance moments before the guard deploys the weapon at close range, as detailed by Daily Dot. The footage has since spread widely across social media.

Recommended Videos

The exact circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear. A later clip, shared by the Instagram account sandiegoville, appears to show the same security guard in handcuffs being escorted by police officers, though this has not been independently verified and authorities have not publicly confirmed whether he was arrested or formally charged.

Reaction on Instagram and X has largely sided with the customer, with many commenters describing the level of force as excessive. One Instagram user wrote that the restaurant was “bout to pay a large settlement,” while another argued that working as a contracted guard does not give someone the authority to break the law. On X, user Amiri King wrote on June 26, 2026, that the guard “has been dying to use that taser.”

Security guard licensing rules face fresh scrutiny after the incident

California maintains strict requirements for private security personnel, according to the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services. Guards must be at least 18 years old, pass a criminal history background check through the California Department of Justice and the FBI, and complete a power to arrest training program before their registration is issued. They must also complete 32 hours of security officer skills training within their first six months on the job, along with eight hours of continuing education every year.

A security guard at Park 101 in Carlsbad, California, has been arrested after allegedly firing a Taser into a customer's face at point-blank range during an incident on June 24.



According to police, 42-year-old David Marquez was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a… pic.twitter.com/e5XmE9QOZu — Lyra Quinn (@Netfrix_) June 27, 2026

Guards are licensed to protect people or property and to deter theft, but they hold no police authority, a distinction several commenters raised online. One user wrote that the guard’s card would likely be revoked and that the security company that hired him would probably face a settlement. The episode follows other viral disputes over how private staff and customers interact in public, including a restaurant employee dispute that drew similar attention online.

Additional equipment carried by guards, such as batons, tear gas, or exposed firearms, requires separate permits and training through Bureau-approved facilities. No official investigation findings have been released, and it remains unclear what legal consequences the guard or the business could face. Other recent clips capturing tense public confrontations have also circulated widely, including a staircase confrontation video that sparked similar debate over conduct caught on camera.

The Daily Dot reported it could not independently verify the identities of those shown in the video, the exact location, or whether the guard was formally arrested or charged.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy