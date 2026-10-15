The Austin Police Department bomb squad recently removed several live grenades from a residence after a man discovered them inside a box he purchased at an estate sale. The incident occurred when the unidentified resident contacted authorities after realizing the contents of his haul were far more dangerous than typical vintage collectibles.

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As reported by BroBible, it is common for families of veterans to find unexpected items among the belongings of their loved ones, as many soldiers brought home souvenirs following their service. While regulations required troops to return government-issued munitions, some items still made their way back to the United States.

This particular collection reportedly included four Type 97 hand grenades used by the Japanese army during World War II. On top of that, there were several tins containing other military items, such as an inert M21 practice grenade.

Some of the devices were still live

The bomb squad arrived at the scene to evaluate the cache and confirmed that some of the devices were still live more than 80 years after they were produced. The Austin Police Association noted that the situation required immediate action to protect the public.

Officers worked to secure the area and establish a perimeter while the bomb squad handled the explosives. According to the association, “Handling 80-year-old explosives with unknown stability is dangerous, precise work, and they do it with the professionalism this city counts on.”

The explosives were safely seized and removed from the property. Following the disposal, the Austin Police Association commended the patrol officers and the bomb squad for their response, stating, “Huge thanks to our patrol officers, who quickly secured the scene, set up a perimeter, and kept neighbors safe while they waited for EOD.” They also shared praise for the specialized unit, adding, “These officers bring a level of training, expertise, and steady nerves that most people never see.”

The FBI has previously noted that finding unexploded military ordnance in collections of vintage belongings is not entirely unprecedented, as CBS News reports. Many families across the country have stumbled upon dangerous souvenirs dating back to various conflicts, including World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf War. These finds can often look harmless, but they pose significant risks to anyone who handles them.

Authorities are using this event as a clear warning for anyone who might find themselves in a similar situation. The official advice is simple but crucial: if you ever encounter old military ordnance, such as shells, grenades, or mortar rounds, you should leave them exactly where they are. Even if you believe an item is inert, it is vital that you do not touch or move it.

Instead, you should contact 911 immediately and allow trained professionals to manage the situation. The Austin Police Association emphasized this in their statement, saying, “No crime here, just a great reminder: If you ever come across old military ordnance (grenades, shells, mortar rounds, etc.), even if you think it’s inert, don’t touch it, don’t move it, and call 911. Let the experts handle it.”

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