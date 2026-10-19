A woman watched a couple feed alligators for weeks, then the man denied it with one swimming right beside him

A North Carolina woman recently caught a couple repeatedly feeding alligators, an act that is both dangerous and against the law. Kate, who goes by @kudokate on TikTok, spent weeks watching the pair engage in this risky behavior near her home before deciding she had to step in.

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She explained to her audience that the gators in this pond are known to cross the street where her home is located, The Nerd Stash reports. She also noted that alligators have been put down in the past because they get too comfortable with humans and are deemed a danger.

As seen in the video, Kate decided to walk over to the bridge to confront the couple, who were hanging out near their golf cart. When she approached them, she asked if they were feeding an alligator. The pair tried to deny it, claiming they were only feeding the turtles.

They denied feeding the alligators

Kate, who had been observing them for weeks, knew exactly what was happening. She told them, “You guys know it’s highly illegal to feed alligators, right? It’s against the law and it’s also super dangerous.”

@kudokate It is illegal to feed alligators in North Carolina! I have seen these people feeding alligators for several weeks now, and I had had enough! The gators in this pond are known to cross the street where my home is located. Alligators have also been put down because they get too comfortable with humans and are deemed a danger.#wilmingtonnc#alligators#confrontation ♬ original sound – kudokate

The couple nodded at her, but they continued to feed the animals anyway. Kate pointed out that the gators crossing the road created a major safety risk for her own children. The woman in the group turned to Kate and yelled, “No, I’m not!” She then told Kate to “leave me the f*** alone!”

Kate called them idiots and reminded them again that what they were doing was illegal. As the confrontation continued, the man tried to maintain that they were not feeding an alligator. Kate panned her camera toward the pond, revealing an alligator swimming right next to them, clearly expecting a meal.

Kate asked the couple if they even lived in the community, but the man refused to answer. She told them she was calling the police, but they just got back into their golf cart and flipped her off. As she walked away, she shouted, “Look at the laws, you dumb f***!”

The video drew a lot of attention from viewers online. Many people supported her decision to record the encounter. One commenter urged, “Call the police girl, they will 100% get in trouble.” Another person added, “Please follow up with the appropriate authorities! They shouldn’t feel this comfortable to do that. And I have a feeling dumb and dumber are gonna come back to do it again.”

Not everyone agreed with the approach, however. One commenter asked, “Why does this have to be on camera? Why can’t you just talk to them?” Kate explained that she started recording so she could catch them in the act and show the footage to the police. She admitted that the situation escalated quickly, saying, “When the conversation started going left, I kept it rolling. This was definitely not my best moment!”

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