California property manager allegedly told tenants to keep blinds shut all day and remove visible decor, but none of it was in the original lease

A California property manager is facing backlash after allegedly enforcing a series of restrictive rules that were never included in tenants’ original lease agreements. The situation came to light when a tenant named Skye, who posts on TikTok under the handle @lilskyye, shared her experience with the sudden changes to her living conditions.

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The trouble began when Skye received a letter informing her that security cameras had been installed around the property. She found the move particularly unusual given that the apartment complex shares a parking lot with the local police department. What followed was a series of complaints that escalated into broader restrictions, starting with small habits like hanging pool towels outside to dry, which Skye says her family had been doing for a long time.

Another early demand required porch lights to remain on during the evening. Skye pushed back on that, saying, “Are you paying my electricity bill?” The rules continued to grow from there, with the property manager insisting that tenants keep their blinds closed at all hours of the day so the inside of apartments would not be visible from outside.

The restrictions extended to decor inside apartments and children playing outdoors

The manager also allegedly told Skye to remove pictures hanging inside her own home if they could be seen from the street. These demands, according to Skye, were not part of her lease when she first moved in, and she described the rules as constantly shifting.

She summed up the experience by saying she feels like the manager “doesn’t want people to live here.” Cases like this are not uncommon, as seen when a California HOA ordered a family to remove their American flag after 20 years, with the resident calling it “a little degrading.”

Perhaps the most significant change involved children playing outside on the property. Skye says the property manager eventually placed notices on tenants’ doors declaring that children were no longer allowed to play on the grounds. The impact was immediate, and Skye noted, “I’ve never seen the kids again.”

The story gained considerable attention on TikTok, with viewers expressing strong reactions to the demands. One commenter who identified themselves as a property manager wrote, “Property Manager here.. she’s walking on fair housing issues.. that’s dangerous.”

Another commenter with 12 years of apartment management experience said, “As an apartment manager for 12 years this is INSANE!!!!!” Others urged Skye to escalate the matter, with one viewer advising, “Please report her to whoever owns the building. Maybe they’ll actually help.”

Another viewer speculated that the strict rules could be a sign that the property owners are attempting to sell or refinance the complex, commenting, “they’re refinancing or selling. 100%,” though no official confirmation of that was provided. Despite the pressure, Skye said she intends to stand her ground, stating, “You will not dim my sparkle.”

The alleged rules, none of which Skye says were outlined in her original lease, have drawn widespread criticism online, with many viewers and commenters siding with the tenants over what they describe as overreaching and arbitrary enforcement by the property manager. Similar manager overreach has been documented elsewhere, including a case where a manager kicked a family out while watching cameras on a family occasion.

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