Car plowed through Mexico World Cup crowd injuring 17 people, but driver claims he was surrounded and pressured into accelerating

A car plowed through a crowd of World Cup fans celebrating Mexico’s victory in Cabo San Lucas, injuring 17 people in a scene caught on camera and shared widely online, as detailed by TMZ. The incident took place at around 9:05 p.m. local time along Lázaro Cárdenas Boulevard, where thousands of fans had gathered to mark Mexico’s 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

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A black car was filmed barreling through the packed street, with the celebration quickly turning to chaos as people fled and others began chasing after the vehicle. Preliminary reports from the Municipal Directorate of Civil Protection confirmed 17 people, including the driver, received medical attention. Ten people, eight women and two men, were treated at the IMSS hospital.

Three others were taken to the General Hospital, two to St Luke’s Hospital, one to AMC Hospital, and one was reported to be under emergency code at the time. The celebrations had already produced memorable viral moments before the incident, with fans across Mexico flooding the streets after the victory.

What the driver told authorities

The driver was detained at the scene and taken into police custody before receiving hospital treatment for his own injuries. According to the General Directorate of Public Security of Los Cabos, the driver claimed he had been surrounded by people who were blocking his path and putting physical pressure on his vehicle, saying this prompted him to suddenly accelerate.

“A driver traveling on the aforementioned road, finding himself surrounded by people who were obstructing his path and putting physical pressure on his vehicle, made a sudden acceleration maneuver, causing him to run over several pedestrians,” the Public Security of Los Cabos said in a statement. No charges have been filed as authorities continue investigating what led up to the incident.

🔞 Cabo San Lucas, #Mexico



A car plowed into a crowd of fans celebrating Mexico’s win over Czechia in the street, injuring at least 17 people. One victim was left in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/GNmRsooYUA — Ian Collins (@Ian_Collins_03) June 25, 2026

The driver was placed at the disposal of the prosecuting authority, which will determine his legal status according to law. Pictures shared by authorities showed Mexican marines and firefighters at the scene alongside the damaged black car. The road was later reopened. Dr. José Manuel Larumbe Pineda, First Councilor acting as Municipal President, addressed the public following the incident.

“On behalf of the Honorable XV City Council of Los Cabos, I wish to express our deep solidarity with the affected individuals and their families for the regrettable events that occurred tonight,” he said. He added that the City Council’s commitment was to ensure care for victims, support their families, cooperate fully with authorities, and keep the public informed with official and verified data.

“To those currently going through this difficult situation, we reiterate that you are not alone,” he continued.

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