“He’s got everything on camera”: Phone repair shop owner locks the door, and the girl trying to leave gives her mom a different story

A phone repair shop owner recently took matters into his own hands by locking his store doors after a customer allegedly attempted to leave without paying for a screen replacement. The tense situation was captured on surveillance footage and shared by X user @OncaMbl, quickly making the rounds online. The incident occurred on June 19, 2026, at 5:40 PM CDT, and serves as a reminder of the complexities involved when businesses try to enforce payment, as detailed by Daily Dot.

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In the viral clip, the customer can be seen receiving her phone back from the technician. She tells him she intends to pay using Cash App, but then makes a quick move toward the door before the transaction is processed. The shop owner, having anticipated this move, had already enabled automatic locks on the door, and he demanded that she return the device so he could remove the new screen and reinstall her original, damaged hardware.

The customer proceeded to call her mother, telling her she needed to arrive at the shop immediately because she was allegedly being locked inside. Throughout the call, the owner repeatedly explained that all she had to do was hand the phone back so he could reverse the repair. The footage suggests the girl was giving her mother a different version of events than what the surveillance camera was recording.

False imprisonment laws raise questions about the legality of this kind of confrontation

When the mother arrived at the shop, she was concerned about the claim that her daughter was being held against her will, and a back and forth ensued regarding the cost of the repair. The mother claimed the owner was charging her daughter more than she had paid for previous services, while the owner maintained that the repair cost was $125.

He also said he had previous experience with one of the girl’s friends allegedly attempting the same thing, which is why the doors were already locked. Eventually, the girl handed the phone over, the owner removed the new screen, and both the girl and her mother were allowed to leave.

Woman tried to flee repair shop without paying after getting her phone serviced, had to call her momma and try to lie about it. What a karma pic.twitter.com/VHrh13KeO6 — Smoking Jaguar 🐆 (@OncaMbl) June 18, 2026

While many viewers online sided with the shop owner, this incident raises questions about the legality of locking customers inside a business. Under federal and state laws, businesses generally cannot lock customers inside, as doing so often violates fire safety regulations and the legal principle of false imprisonment, according to Legal Clarity.

Federal OSHA regulations require that exit doors in commercial buildings be openable from the inside at all times without keys, tools, or special knowledge. Similar disputes over payment have drawn attention online, including a case where a flower vendor was robbed mid-sale and never received payment for his goods.

False imprisonment is defined as a situation where a business intentionally confines a customer without their consent and without legal authority. Some might point to the shopkeeper’s privilege, which allows a merchant to briefly detain someone they reasonably suspect of shoplifting, but this doctrine is narrow.

To stay within the law, the detention must be based on specific, observable facts, conducted in a reasonable manner, and last only for a reasonable amount of time. If a business fails to meet these criteria, it risks both civil lawsuits and potential criminal charges.

Civil consequences for false imprisonment can be heavy. A person who has been wrongly confined can sue for damages related to emotional distress, humiliation, and any physical harm caused during the incident.

Local fire marshals can also issue citations or force a business to close if exits are found to be obstructed or locked in a way that violates safety codes. Disputes over unpaid services have become a recurring theme online, with viewers often weighing in the way they did after a server’s tip story went viral for similar reasons.

If a business locks someone inside, the recommended approach is to stay calm and avoid physical confrontation, clearly stating that consent to being detained has not been given. If staff refuse to allow an exit, calling 911 is the safest route to ensure local authorities can resolve the situation. Once safe, it is important to document the timeline of events, the names of any witnesses, and any relevant video or photographic evidence.

In this case, the dispute ended once the girl returned the phone and the owner removed the unpaid screen replacement, with no further legal action reported by either party.

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