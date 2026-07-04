“I can’t get back over”: Woman allegedly grabs free Church’s Chicken, then gets stuck trying to escape the counter

A woman filmed behind the counter at a Church’s Chicken location is going viral after she appeared to serve herself a box of food, then struggled to climb back over the barrier. As detailed by Daily Dot, the footage began circulating on X after user @ClownWorld shared the clip. The video has not been independently verified, and it remains unclear where or when the incident occurred.

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In the clip, the woman, wearing a pink T-shirt and jeans, is seen using tongs to pack about five pieces of chicken into a box. No employees are visible nearby to stop her or offer help throughout the sequence.

The situation shifts once she attempts to leave. After placing the box into a small crate, she heads back toward the counter, gets stuck trying to climb over, and says, “I can’t get back over.”

The clip has left viewers questioning whether it is even real

The person recording the video can be heard reacting throughout, repeating, “this is crazy” as the moment unfolds. He later comments that the woman is “a savage” before she manages to exit through the door.

Imagine being a grown adult and climbing behind a restaurant counter to steal chicken. Whatever happened to shame? pic.twitter.com/TauXD4UGkW — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld) July 3, 2026

Some viewers have suggested the footage looks staged or AI generated, while others are treating it as genuine. The debate arrived amid a separate viral moment involving a cruise photo pricing dispute that also drew wide attention online this week.

Several commenters reacted harshly to the woman’s actions, with one describing it as a sign of poor character. Another commenter tried to find some humor in the situation, noting that she at least used tongs rather than her hands.

Other viewers placed blame on the restaurant itself, pointing to a lack of visible staff at the counter during the incident. Unrelated consumer complaints have also spread widely on social media recently, including one involving a surprise $110 charge at a Los Angeles rooftop bar.

There is no confirmation of the location, date, or identity of the woman involved in the Church’s Chicken video.

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