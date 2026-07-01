“I’m not 16 anymore”: Man said he doesn’t change his truck’s oil himself, then claimed the dealership charged an extra $150 after a service dispute

A video about car maintenance has seemingly gone viral on Twitter/X. In the clip, a man shared his experience at a dealership after he took his truck in for an oil change, as reported by the Daily Dot. He said that he doesn’t want to do the maintenance himself. However, it looks like he ended up paying $150 extra due to a service dispute.

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The video was reposted on X by @HistorianUSA1 and has garnered nearly 250,000 views. Before getting into what happened, the man said, “So, I take my truck to the dealership to get the oil changed, right. And before you come at me for not changing my own oil, I’m not doing it. I’m not 16 anymore.” After this, he mentioned what the dealership told him on the call. They asked him, “Where did you get your oil changed last?”

To this, the man reportedly questioned, “I don’t know. Why? Is there something wrong?” The dealership then told him that the oil filter was “too tight.” And claimed they “can’t get it off,” despite using every tool available. The man said he responded that he’d take the car elsewhere if the dealership couldn’t remove the oil filter. But they reportedly said he couldn’t do that.

So why did the dealership refuse when he thought of taking his truck elsewhere?

It looks like the reason the dealership gave the man for not taking his truck elsewhere was tied to another mechanical complication. According to the man, they said, “Nope, can’t do that either because we crushed your oil filter. You can’t drive it.” At this point, it seems the owner cannot have the dealership fix it or drive it elsewhere to complete the service.

Dealership oil change gone wrong 😂



Dude drops his truck off for a simple oil change. Hour later they call: ‘We crushed your oil filter and can’t get it off.’



Then: ‘You can’t take it anywhere else… and you can’t work on it yourself… but for an extra $150 we can fix the mess… pic.twitter.com/sCwQzutwC1 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 29, 2026

As a result, it appears that this man decided to check his truck himself to see if he could figure something out with his experience. The dealership reportedly agreed to this on the condition that “You can’t work on it with any tools.” Without proper gear, it sounded challenging to the man, so, with no option left, he asked, “What do you want me to do?” and reportedly paid a visit to the dealership.

There was no mention of a confrontation with the customer. The man asked the worker at the dealership about the possibility of him fixing the oil filter issue on his truck. It appears that the worker could help him get it fixed. However, he reportedly asked for an additional amount, which was “$150 extra.” The viewers also stepped into the comment section to share their opinions about routine vehicle maintenance that ended up costing extra.

One of them seemingly criticized the man’s opinion on age: “You’re ‘not 16 anymore’. So instead of taking the 20 minutes to do it for way less you had to deal with all this and then had to post a video of it and explain what a simpleton you are. Guess the 16 year old, like most real men, are just brighter. Peak weak men 2026.”

Another one mentioned, “You should name the shop so people know not to take their vehicle there because that’s a hustle no shop owner should charge you $150 because they damaged your oil filter trying to get it off at that point they have to take it off.” It looks like the audience was divided on the dealership drama. The man’s identity and which dealership he was referring to remain unconfirmed, and there’s no sign of a follow-up video from him yet explaining what he did next.

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