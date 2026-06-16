New York City woman alleges a bar manager slapped her friend unprovoked after the pair were denied entry following the Knicks win

A New York City woman has claimed that a bar manager slapped her friend in the face following a Knicks game on June 15, 2026. The allegation surfaced in a TikTok video showing the woman standing outside a bar called Reservoir. According to her account, she and her friend had been denied entry to the establishment before the incident occurred.

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The woman alleges that the slap was completely unprovoked. She stated that neither she nor her friend were behaving in a way that would justify such a response, and that they were not intoxicated. According to her, the physical altercation happened immediately after they were turned away from the bar.

The video does not appear to show the slap itself, which has led viewers to question her account. The TikTok comments section has been divided, with some users urging her to take legal action and others expressing doubt about whether the incident happened as she described. One of the top comments on the post read, “File a police report btw. They definitely have cameras.”

The bar’s response disputes key details of the woman’s account

A screenshot circulating online purportedly shows Reservoir responding directly to the claims. The response stated, “Hey sooo to clarify everyone, 1. Person that slapped her friend was NOT a manager 2. was not on staff last night 3. The person slapped was a man not a woman.”

The origins of this screenshot have not been independently verified. The incident took place on the same night the Knicks were making their first NBA Finals run in decades, with celebrations drawing large crowds across the city.

If the bar’s alleged response is accurate, it contradicts several key details from the original video, including the claim that the person who did the slapping was a manager, and that the friend who was slapped was a woman. The bar’s statement, if genuine, would also suggest the individual involved had no official connection to the establishment at the time.

Some commenters have also claimed that the bar was using bots to flood the comments section with accusations against the woman, though no evidence of that has been confirmed on the bar’s official page. The comment section has continued to attract users debating the conflicting accounts from both sides. The Knicks’ postseason run has also brought attention to a bizarre technicality guaranteeing one player a ring, adding to the broader buzz surrounding the team.

As of the time of this writing, neither the woman who posted the video nor the bar has released any further public statement addressing the dispute. No police report has been publicly confirmed, and no security footage from the bar has surfaced to either support or contradict either account.

The incident remains unresolved, with the full picture unclear due to conflicting claims and no independently verified evidence. What is known is that a woman posted a TikTok video alleging she and her friend were denied entry to Reservoir on the night of June 15, 2026, and that her friend was subsequently slapped by someone she identified as a bar manager, an account the bar has allegedly disputed.

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