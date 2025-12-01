‘Notice the stick of butter on top of the barcode’: Streamer accused of shoplifting live on stream, and the footage raises serious questions

Twitch streamer and TikToker Nina Lin is facing accusations of shoplifting during a livestream at a Target self-checkout. A 52-second clip from her broadcast went viral on X the next day, showing what looks like a suspicious move with a pack of steak and a stick of butter.

According to Sportskeeda, the video shows Lin scanning the barcode for the butter, but apparently not scanning the steak before putting both items in her bag. X user @NotUlxa shared the footage with text pointing this out, saying “Notice the stick of butter on top of the barcode.. Let’s slow that down.. Low IQ chat then LAUGHS at the shoplifting..”

The clip spread fast, with @NotUlxa writing, “Nina Lin was caught SHOPLIFTING at Target LIVE on stream thinking that NO ONE would notice.. Is this the kind of behavior that Twitch allows?” Hundreds of people responded, calling for action against the streamer.

The platform might wait for legal consequences before taking action

Many viewers bashed Lin for her behavior. “Disgusting. Breaking the law on a livestream is wild.

@Twitch should be ashamed,” one user wrote. Another user drew parallel with Jack Doherty – another social media influencer, who made headlines for getting arrested. They wrote: “Female version of Jack Dougherty or whatever tf his name is.”

Other users were shocked someone would do this on camera. X user @dexrk asked, “How you shoplift ON STREAM with chat snitching in 4K.” Another user noted they “watch people do stuff like this and have a hard time not saying something…”

Nina Lin was caught SHOPLIFTING at Target LIVE on stream thinking that NO ONE would notice.. 😬👀



Is this the kind of behavior that Twitch allows? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CxLMmM8nWK — 𝓾𝓛𝔁𝓪 (@NotUlxa) December 1, 2025

“Our society must be weary of the behaviour that can destroy us more. No ill-mannered should be encouraged,” another user argued. The controversy comes as Nancy Mace reveals her theory about potential attacks following a recent shooting incident. Lin hasn’t publicly responded to these allegations yet.

This isn’t Lin’s first controversy. The 24-year-old content creator has made headlines before for bizarre statements. On the same day as the alleged shoplifting, another video of hers went viral where she explained why she doesn’t have a boyfriend.

Lin said if she liked someone, she would “go to jail” because “by any means, anything will happen.” She told viewers, “Because, this is what happens when I like you, I will go to jail… because if I like you, it’s done. By any means, anything will happen.” In another viral moment, an auto worker shared his emotional experience when dealing with unexpected car troubles. Fellow streamer Tectone has also made severe public allegations against her in the past.

