Selma Blair was arrested following a chaotic and violent airplane incident that occurred on a Delta Airlines flight. The actor, known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and the Hellboy franchise, is currently facing serious allegations regarding her behavior during the journey from Los Angeles to New York.

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As reported by the LADbible, Blair allegedly attempted to open the aircraft door while the plane was still in the air. This action was followed by claims that she punched one flight attendant and bit another. The severity of the situation resulted in two flight attendants reporting injuries, with one of them requiring medical care at a hospital.

Law enforcement officials were waiting at the gate when the flight arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Blair was taken into custody upon arrival and subsequently transported to a hospital for evaluation, where she reportedly remains.

A representative claims she experienced a medical emergency

The FBI is currently investigating the incident, and the Port Authority has confirmed the identity of the 54-year-old actor. Despite the reported disturbances on board, the flight managed to land ahead of schedule. A Delta Airlines spokesperson addressed the situation, stating, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”

Selma Blair appears in court after being accused of attacking two flight attendants and attempting to open a plane door.



The Hollywood actress has being charged with two counts of second-degree assault.



According to audio obtained by CBS, the pilot requested medical… pic.twitter.com/mHWITx7WzD — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 13, 2026

A representative for Blair provided a statement regarding the circumstances of the event, as Variety reports. They said, “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.” It is worth noting that Blair has been open about her health in the past, reportedly having received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2018.

This incident is not the first time Blair has been involved in a disruptive event while traveling by air. Back in 2016, she was reportedly removed from a flight on a stretcher while traveling with her then four-year-old son. At that time, she described the experience as a total psychotic blackout.

Following that 2016 event, Blair explained that she had consumed a glass of wine and taken a pill, which she said caused an out-of-character reaction. She noted at the time, “It was horrible and frightening and I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother.”

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