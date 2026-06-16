Two soups and three sandwiches amounted to $71 at Panera, and everyone is befuddled at the receipt: ‘How did we let this happen?’

A customer recently sparked a conversation online after sharing their sticker shock at a Panera Bread location, where a simple order of two soups, two grilled cheese sandwiches, and one additional sandwich totaled $71.62. The unidentified individual posted a video on X via the handle @MatrixMysteries, Daily Dot reported. In the clip, the customer asks, “Two soups, two grilled cheese sandwiches, and another sandwich. How? How is this $21 (each)?” The frustration was palpable as they added, “I don’t understand. How did we let this happen?”

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This isn’t just one isolated incident, as the video quickly triggered a wave of similar complaints across various social media platforms. People are venting about how the cost of dining out has climbed to heights that feel unsustainable, even for those who consider themselves financially stable.

One user on X noted that restaurant prices have become so “insane” that they are now choosing to eat out “as little as I can.” Another long-time fan, who claimed to have been a customer since 2008, lamented the decline in quality, writing, “When [Panera] was popular back in (…) 2008–2010, it was fantastic. Lines out the door. Fresh bakery items, great soup. Now it’s worse than cafeteria food.”

If you have been feeling like your favorite Panera staples are getting pricier, the data backs you up

According to information from Tasting Table, the cost of a soufflé has seen a significant jump, moving from $4.50 in 2024 to $7.89. Reddit users have been tracking these shifts closely, with one person noting the steady climb from $4.50 to $5.25, then $5.95, and finally landing at the current $7.89 price point. It is pretty tough to justify those kinds of increases when many customers feel the overall quality of the ingredients has taken a noticeable dip.

Many of these shifts in operations and quality can be traced back to April 2017, when the German conglomerate JAB Holding Company acquired Panera for $7.5 billion. Since that acquisition, the company has implemented various changes to squeeze both food and labor costs.

Americans are waking up to how INSANE food prices have become.



He orders 2 soups, 2 grilled cheese sandwiches, and one other sandwich at Panera Bread.



The total hits $71.



For soup and sandwiches.



This is what private equity and corporate greed has done to everyday food. pic.twitter.com/Vss2lFkf1P — MatrixMysteries (@MatrixMysteries) June 14, 2026

Some of these moves, like serving cherry tomatoes whole rather than halved or swapping out better greens for iceberg lettuce in salads, have been met with harsh criticism from the fan base. People are clearly noticing when corners are cut, and they aren’t shy about calling it out.

The situation has become so stark that even the company leadership has acknowledged the disconnect. Panera CEO Paul Carbone spoke to QSR Magazine in November 2025, offering a candid look at the current cafe experience. “When the guest comes into the cafe to buy an expensive sandwich of lower quality and a smaller size, they’re met with a cafe that we stripped a lot of labor on,” he said. He further explained the result of these changes by stating, “There is no one to talk to.”

The frustration is also being echoed on Reddit, where users frequently blame the influence of private equity for the current state of the brand. One user succinctly wrote, “Private equity strikes again,” which prompted responses like “they morgue more businesses than they save or enhance” and “they ruin everything they touch.”

It is clear that the brand’s identity has shifted significantly from its roots as the darling of the fast-casual world. The company once prided itself on serving food that the founders would be proud to serve their own families, but that sentiment seems to have been lost in the pursuit of higher margins.

It is worth noting that Panera did attempt to overhaul its menu in 2024, claiming they wanted to provide larger portions at more accessible price points. They also maintain their “You Pick Two” deals as a way for patrons to save a bit of cash. However, the prevailing sentiment is that these efforts aren’t enough to offset the broader trend of rising costs and diminished quality.

When a meal for a few people hits the $70 mark, it changes the entire calculus of why you would choose to visit a fast-casual spot in the first place. Whether or not these operational changes will be adjusted to win back disgruntled customers remains to be seen, but for now, many are choosing to take their business elsewhere.

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