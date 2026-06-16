UK TikToker pointed out an anomaly about American public bathroom stalls, and Twitter users have their own explanations

A UK traveler recently ignited a massive conversation after pointing out a bizarre design quirk found in American public bathrooms. The TikToker, who goes by the handle @gabbyfromtheuk, shared her confusion regarding the significant gaps found in public bathroom stalls across the United States.

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Her video, which was originally posted on December 19, 2025, has since made its way over to X, where it has gone viral and reached nearly 1 million views after being reshared by @AngelMD1103, Daily Dot reported. It is honestly fascinating to see how something so mundane to those of us living here can be such a massive point of confusion for visitors from abroad.

In her original video, she explained that after visiting many countries around the globe, she had never encountered stalls designed with such wide gaps. She made it clear that the experience left her feeling completely exposed every time she had to use a public facility. The TikToker stated, “I just don’t understand the purpose of someone else being able to see you in the bathroom; I don’t like it.” She did acknowledge that she had heard about the safety aspect of these gaps, but for her, the design was simply too wide to be comfortable.

The reaction to her video has been a mix of humor, frustration, and genuine cultural analysis

Since the video hit X, it has drawn in thousands of comments from people on both sides of the Atlantic. Many Americans jumped into the conversation with some pretty creative explanations for why these gaps exist. One user joked, “Those gaps are for talking to people and for greetings and for waving to each other…” The same user went on to suggest, “And for passing notes or passing toilet paper, and for sign language so others can see what you are saying.” It is safe to say that the TikToker found the humor in these suggestions, as she replied to the comment with several laughing emojis.

Not everyone was joking, though, as many people expressed that they actually shared her discomfort. One commenter noted, “I don’t like it either,” which seems to be a sentiment held by quite a few people who are used to the more enclosed, full-height doors found in European facilities. The discussion even moved into the logistics of the men’s restrooms.

For many European visitors, experiencing public restrooms in the U.S. can be a surprising cultural difference. The gaps between restroom stall doors may feel unusual to people who are used to more enclosed designs in many parts of Europe.



Small details like this show how… pic.twitter.com/zu9a0ehSLM — Dr. CZ (@AngelMD1103) June 15, 2026

When one user asked if the men’s rooms were designed the same way, another user confirmed, “Yes, men’s restrooms look like that too. We’ve been trained not to look in the gaps.” That is a pretty wild reality to consider, but it is definitely a skill most of us have had to develop subconsciously while living in the states.

The debate on X has really highlighted the clash between two different design philosophies. One user pointed out the difference perfectly by saying, “Those gaps always throw off Europeans—feels wide open compared to their full-height doors.” They also summarized the tension by calling it a “Classic ‘safety-gap’ versus ‘privacy-first’ elsewhere.” It is a valid point, as the design of public infrastructure often reflects what a culture prioritizes, whether that is the ability for staff to quickly check on someone in an emergency or the desire for total seclusion while using the facilities.

Of course, there is always a group of people who think the answer is much simpler and less about philosophy. Some users argued that the gaps are just a result of America choosing the most cost-effective construction methods possible. One person sarcastically wrote, “It’s cause here in America, we do things the cheap way. We don’t want things to be too expensive or look too nice.” It is a cynical take, but it definitely resonates with a lot of people who see the gaps as a sign of corners being cut in building maintenance and installation.

It is honestly pretty wild to think about how something as simple as a bathroom stall door can cause such a massive divide in perspective. The original TikTok post had 10,000 views and over 800 comments back in December, but the explosion of interest on X shows that this is clearly a topic that hits home for a lot of people. Whether it is a safety measure, a budget decision, or just a strange architectural habit we have developed, the gaps are definitely here to stay for the foreseeable future.

If you are a traveler coming to the United States for the first time, it is something you might want to prepare for mentally because it is definitely different from what you would find in most European countries.

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