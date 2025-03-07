Tennessee Titans Parting Ways with Harold Landry in Major Roster Shakeup

As reported by multiple sources, the Tennessee Titans are making a significant move in their roster restructuring by preparing to release edge rusher Harold Landry. This decision marks a pivotal moment for the franchise as it aims to reallocate resources and potentially redefine its defensive strategy.

Landry, a second-round draft pick in 2018, has been a key contributor to the Titans’ defense, but the team’s inability to find a trade partner has led to this outcome. With two years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money left, the Titans stand to gain substantial salary cap relief by parting ways with the 27-year-old pass rusher.

Landry’s release will free up approximately $10.95 million in 2025 and $17.5 million in 2026, providing the Titans with much-needed financial flexibility. This move comes as the team looks to rebuild or retool its defensive unit, which has been a focal point of its identity in recent years. Landry’s departure signals a shift in priorities, as the Titans may be looking to invest in younger talent or pursue high-profile free agents to bolster their roster.

Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Despite missing the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL, Landry made a strong comeback in 2023, playing in all 17 games and recording nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and four passes defensed. These numbers demonstrate his resilience and ability to remain a productive force on the field. Over his six-year career, Landry has amassed 50.5 sacks in 98 games, solidifying his reputation as a reliable and impactful edge rusher. His consistent performance has made him a valuable asset to the Titans’ defense, which makes his release all the more notable.

The decision to release Landry reflects the Titans’ broader strategy of creating cap space and potentially reshaping their defensive lineup. With the NFL offseason in full swing, the team is likely exploring options to strengthen their roster through free agency and the draft. Landry’s departure allows the Titans to pursue younger, more cost-effective talent or invest in other areas of need. This move allows Landry to explore new beginnings with another team, where he can continue to showcase his skills and contribute to a new defensive scheme.

As the Titans move forward, they will focus on maximizing their cap space and building a competitive roster for the 2024 season and beyond. Landry’s release is just one piece of the puzzle in what appears to be a larger plan to revitalize the team’s defensive identity.

This move may be bittersweet for fans, as Landry has been a fan favorite and a consistent performer. However, it also signals a new chapter for the franchise that could bring fresh talent and renewed energy to the team. As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on the Titans to see how they utilize their newfound flexibility and what steps they take to position themselves as contenders in the coming seasons.

